Homestand Preview

After a seven-game road trip and two off days, the P-Nats will be back at Northwest Federal Field at Pfitzner Stadium starting on Thursday, June 6th. The last homestand of the first half will include the first fireworks show of the year, three giveaways, Military Appreciation Night, Caped Crusaders Day and an Early Father's Day celebration. The P-Nats will face the Lynchburg Hillcats (Cleveland Indians) for the first time at home in 2019 for a four-game series followed by a three-game set against the Down East Wood Ducks (Texas Rangers).

Thursday, June 6th vs. Lynchburg Hillcats

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Friday, June 7th vs. Lynchburg Hillcats

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Mystery Night : A full night of mystery at the ballpark! There will be a scavenger hunt and Nine Innings of Winning, where one lucky fan per inning will win a prize. Also, stop by Fan Assistance to guess what's in the jar for the chance to win a prize! Mystery Item Giveaway (first 750 fans): Mystery items, which will include bobbleheads, autographed items and other premium giveaways, will be handed out at the gates in bags. Which item fans receive is up to chance! Reading Program Day : Students who have participated in Uncle Slam's Reading Program will be recognized for their achievements in a pre-game parade. Too Sweeto to be True Loaded Ticket Package : two adjustable hats, two refillable P-Nats mugs, two Sweeto Burrito burritos (chicken or pork) and two grandstand tickets all for just $22! Additional loaded ticket packages (with one of each item) are available for $11 per package. All packages must be purchased 24 hours before game time. Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill

Saturday, June 8th vs. Lynchburg Hillcats

First pitch: 6:35pm Gates open: 5pm

Military Appreciation Night : Military members and their families are invited out to the stadium, where they will be honored for their service. Fans can also stop by a table on the concourse to write a letter to our troops. Camo Hat Giveaway, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union (first 1,000 fans) Post-game Fireworks, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union and WTOP Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill Military Appreciation Jerseys, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union: The P-Nats will wear these on select games throughout the season to recognize local military members and to thank them for all that they do for our country. They will be auctioned off on August 25th, with proceeds benefitting Women Veterans Interactive. Stop the Bleed, presented by Sentara Pre-game Band in the Café Area: Lickchops will be performing for fans.

Sunday, June 9th vs. Lynchburg Hillcats

First pitch: 1:05pm Gates open: Noon

Caped Crusaders Day : All caped crusaders are invited out to the ballpark! There will be a costume contest and photo booth, plus keep an eye out for caped crusaders roaming the stadium. Additionally, each P-Nats player in the batting order will be a caped crusader for the day, and the ballpark will be divided up into nine sections, one for each caped crusader. The first caped crusader to hit a home run will win their section a free ticket to a future P-Nats game excluding July 4th, which fans can pick up at fan assistance on their way out of the ballpark. Kids Day Sunday : Post-game Kids Run the Bases, presented by Glory Days Grill Kids Exclusive Post-Game Player Autograph Signing: Kids 12 & under can receive autographs from two P-Nats players in the café area after the game. Kids Eat Free : The first 200 kids 12 & under will receive a free hot dog and soda. Post-game Catch in the Outfield Caricature Artist : Fans can stop by the concourse, where an artist from Manis Creative will be set up (charge applies). Early Father's Day, presented by VDSS: Virginia Birth Father Registry P-Nats Grill Apron Giveaway, presented by VDSS: Virginia Birth Father Registry (first 1,000 fans): Man the grill at your next cookout in style, with a P-Nats grill apron! Derrick Hall Pro-State Initiative : There will be a keychain bat giveaway at the gates and during the game, there will be a team signed bat raffle. Fans can purchase raffle tickets for $1 per ticket or three tickets for $5 at Fan Assistance. Reading Program Day : Students who have participated in Uncle Slam's Reading Program will be recognized for their achievements in a pre-game parade. Military Appreciation Jerseys, presented by Northwest Federal Credit Union: The P-Nats will wear these on select games throughout the season to recognize local military members and to thank them for all that they do for our country. They will be auctioned off on August 25th, with proceeds benefitting Women Veterans Interactive. Virginia529 Super Saver Sunday : Show your Virginia529 Smart Savers Club Card at the ticket office to receive two free grandstand tickets to the game.

Monday, June 10th vs. Down East Wood Ducks

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Tuesday, June 11th vs. Down East Wood Ducks

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Wednesday, June 12th vs. Down East Wood Ducks

First pitch: 7:05pm Gates open: 6pm

Winning Wednesday : The P-Nats will host Nine Innings of Winning, where one lucky fan will win a prize each inning. Then, if the P-Nats win, fans can redeem their ticket for one of equal value to the next Wednesday home game (June 26th). Baseball Bingo : Fans can pick up a card at Fan Assistance on their way in for a chance to get a bingo and win a prize.

