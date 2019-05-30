May 30 - Carolina Mudcats Game Information

Losers of four straight, the Mudcats continue a brief four game road trip tonight in Winston-Salem with game two versus the Dash at BB&T Ballpark. The Mudcats have lost four straight games (matching a season high) and will look to end that streak with a victory tonight in Winston-Salem. Tonight's game is the second of the series and the second of 14 overall meetings between the two teams this season. Carolina enters tonight's game in second-place and at 6.5 games back of first place Down East. They are also just a 0.5 game ahead of the third-place Dash in the first half Southern Division standings. Tonight's game will begin at 7:00 p.m. at BB&T Ballpark in Winston-Salem, NC and will air live on WDWG, 98.5 FM and online at carolinamudcats.com via TuneIn Radio. The game will also stream live in full high-definition video on MiLB.tv.

CAROLINA MUDCATS (MILWAUKEE BREWERS) at WINSTON-SALEM DASH (CHICAGO WHITE SOX)

Thursday, May 30, 2019 | 7:00 PM | Game 53, Away Game 29 | BB&T Ballpark | Winston-Salem, NC

Overall Record: CAR: 29-23; WS: 28-23

Streaks: CAR: L4; WS: W4

Last 10 Games: CAR: 3-7, WS: 7-3

Home Record: CAR: 13-11; WS: 13-12

Road Record: CAR: 16-12; WS: 15-11

Division Record: CAR: 16-12; WS: 7-8

Current Series: WS leads 1-0 (of 4)

Season Series: WS leads 1-0 (of 14)

CAR v. OPP: 0-0 @CAR (7), 0-1 @OPP (7)

UPCOMING PROBABLE STARTING PITCHERS...

THU, 5/30 at WS, 7:00 PM: Carolina RHP Matt Smith (1-4, 4.06) at Winston-Same LHP Cristian Castillo (3-5, 3.65)

FRI, 5/31 at WS, 7:00 PM: Carolina RHP Noah Zavolas (2-2, 3.25) at Winston-Salem RHP Jorgan Cavanerio (1-0, 3.94)

SAT, 6/1 at WS, 6:00 PM: Carolina RHP Braden Webb (0-1, 2.75) at Winston-Salem TBA

ICYMI: Wes Rogers singled in the first, doubled and scored a run in the third, walked in the fifth and singled again in the eighth while going 3-for-3 with Carolina's only run in a 9-1 loss to the Dash on Wednesday night in Winston-Salem. Nelson Hernandez started for Carolina and had begun his outing with four straight scoreless frames before losing a 1-0 lead in the fifth after allowing four Winston-Salem runs. Hernandez (L, 5-3, 5.43) allowed back-to-back home runs to Tyler Frost and Nick Madrigal in the fifth. He also saw a run score against him the sixth after reliever Chris Dula allowed one of the two inherited from Hernandez score on a wild pitch. In all, Hernandez allowed five earned runs on four hits over five and 1/3 innings.

TRENDING: The Carolina starting rotation has combined to go 1-5 with a 6.62 ERA since 5/18. They have also combined to allow 13 home runs and a .269 average against in their 11 starts since 5/18; the team is additionally just 4-7 in that same span... The Mudcats are 1-6 over their last seven games (since 5/22). Carolina is batting just .167 with 3.9 R/G and a 5.29 ERA over those seven games and since 5/22.

WHERE THEY RANK: Ryan Aguilar is currently tied for 6th in the CL in OBP (.395), 4th in walks (31) and tied for 5th in runs (32)... Mario Feliciano is currently tied for 1st in the CL in home runs (9), tied for 5th in RBI (35), tied for 5th in slugging (.450) and tied for 5th in total bases (81)... Payton Henry is currently 10th in the CL in RBI (30)... Matt Hardy leads the CL in wins (6) and is tied for the league lead games (18)... Rodrigo Benoit is tied for 2nd in the CL in wins (5), tied for 1st in the CL in games (18) and tied for 2nd in the CL in saves (8)... Noah Zavolas currently 7th in the CL in ERA (3.25), 1st in innings pitched (61.0), 5th in FIP (3.48) and 5th in WHIP (1.16)... Dylan File is currently 1st in the CL in xFIP (3.03), 9th in WHIP (1.27), 4th in strikeouts (52) and 10th in innings pitched (51.1).

CAROLINA LEAGUE LEADERS - TWO-OUT RBI

Player Team RBI HR AVG OPS

Henry, P CAR 18 4 .230 .715

Corredor, A POT 18 2 .267 .697

Gonzalez, O LYN 16 3 .435 1.114

Henry, R CAR 14 3 .237 .894

THREE TRUE OUTCOMES: Home runs, walks and strikeouts have accounted for 40.9% of Carolina's plate appearances this season. Carolina's current TTO/PA percentage is the highest such percentage of the three true outcomes in the Carolina League this season... Payton Henry (47.0%), Mario Feliciano (44.5%), Tristen Lutz (43.6%) and Ryan Aguilar (43.3%) are 3rd, 6th, 8th and 9th among qualified the Carolina League's OPS leaders in TTO%.

BACK STOP SPLITS: Payton Henry and Mario Feliciano have split catching duties this season with Henry totaling 27 games behind the plate and Feliciano catching 25 games... The Carolina pitching staff is 16-11 and has totaled a 3.45 ERA (3.3 BB/9, 8.8 SO/9) in games caught by Henry... Carolina's pitchers are 13-12 with a 4.65 ERA (3.1 BB/9, 7.9 SO/9) in games caught by Feliciano.

WALK IT OFF: The Mudcats are currently 13-11 at home and nearly half of those victories have come in walk-off fashion as Carolina has won in its last at bat six times already this season (4/11, 4/28, 5/11, 5/20, 5/21, 5/24)... Seven of Carolina's final 12 home wins last season also occurred in walk-off fashion (7/19, 7/24, 7/25, 8/4, 8/8, 8/17, 8/28). Those seven walk-off wins additionally occurred over Carolina's last 22 home games of 2018.

PEAKING: At 29-23, the Mudcats are currently six games above .500 and 6.5 games back of first place Down East in the CL Southern Division standings. Carolina has been as high as 11 games above .500 once (5/21) and 10 games above four times (5/18, 5/20, 5/22, 5/24) this season. Before this season, the last time a Mudcats team sat at least 10 games above .500 overall was on 7/27/08 when the then-Southern League Mudcats were 58-48 in the overall standings. That 2008 teams was also at 27-17 in the second half on 8/4/08 and finished the year at 80-60 overall.

ALL THE Ks: Carolina batters have combined to total a Carolina League and MiLB high 578 strikeouts this season. The Mudcats are on pace to set a league and franchise record for strikeouts as they are on pace for 1,545 strikeouts this season. Carolina batters combined to total a Carolina League and franchise record 1,311 strikeouts during the 2018 season; breaking the previous Carolina League and franchise record of 1,245 SO set by the Mudcats during the 2017 season... Carolina also currently owns the 2nd largest difference between strikeouts and hits (197 more strikeouts than hits) in MiLB this season.

THE SKIPPER: Manager Joe Ayrault is in his third season as Manager of the Mudcats and his eighth season overall as Manager of Milwaukee's High-A affiliate. Ayrault is currently second on Carolina's all-time managerial wins list and second all-time in games managed in Carolina...

MANAGER W L PCT G SEASONS

David Bell 176 239 .424 415 2009-11 (3)

Joe Ayrault 167 160 .511 327 2017-Present (3)

Ron Gideon 126 151 .455 277 2000-01 (2)

THE MUDCATS HAVE...

... played in Zebulon, NC since 1991 (29th season).

... played in the Carolina League since 2012 (8th season).

... been an affiliate of the Brewers since 2017 (3rd season).

... operated under the ownership of the Brewers since Oct. 2017.

... not made the playoffs since the 2008 season.

... not made the playoffs during their Carolina League era.

