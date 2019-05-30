Keys and Hillcats Postponed

FREDERICK, MD - Thursday's doubleheader between the Frederick Keys and the Lynchburg Hillcats has been postponed due to rain. With the rain out, the Keys and Hillcats will play consecutive doubleheaders on Friday and Saturday. Friday's twinbill will begin at 5 p.m. with gates opening at 4 and Saturday's doubleheader will start at 4:00 p.m. with gates opening at 3. All four games will be seven innings.

Tickets for today's doubleheader can be exchanged for any remaining 2019 regular season game based on availability. All exchanges must be made at the box office. Fans with tickets to Friday or Saturday's games receive admission to both games.

The Cowboy Monkey Rodeo will go on as scheduled Friday. Team Ghost Riders will perform teasers throughout the doubleheader before doing a full show after the game. Fireworks follow the game presented by Frederick Magazine.

Scout Night presented by Wegman's is still on as scheduled for Saturday. Fireworks follow the doubleheader sponsored by TOPS, Inc.

On Friday, the Keys will start left-hander DL Hall (1-2, 4.50) in game one and right-hander David Lebron (2-0, 3.21) in the nightcap. For tickets to Friday or Saturday's doubleheaders, fans can call the box office at 301-815-9939 or visit frederickkeys.com.

