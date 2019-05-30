Winston-Salem Dash Game Notes (May 30 vs. Carolina)

May 30, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Winston-Salem Dash News Release





With wins in 10 out of their last 13 games, the Dash continue their four-game series against the Carolina Mudcats on Thursday. First pitch is set for 7 p.m..

________________

WINSTON-SALEM DASH (28-23) vs. Carolina Mudcats (29-23)

LHP Cristian Castillo (3-5, 3.65 ERA) vs. RHP Matt Smith (1-4, 4.06 ERA)

7 p.m. - BB&T Ballpark (Winston-Salem, N.C.)

Game #52 (Home Game #26)

PARKE, BATS LEAD WINSTON IN 9-1 WIN

Tyler Frost and Nick Madrigal hit back-to-back homers on Wednesday, and John Parke pitched seven strong innings to lead Winston-Salem to a 9-1 victory over the Carolina Mudcats at BB&T Ballpark. While sporting its retro Warthogs jerseys, Winston-Salem scored four runs in the fifth inning thanks to the back-to-back blasts. With Yeyson Yrizarri and Evan Skoug aboard, Frost crushed a towering home run to right field to make it 3-1. Following Frost's blast, Madrigal smoked a line shot over the left-field wall to make it 4-1. It was the second instance of back-to-back home runs for Winston-Salem in the last three games. Meanwhile, Parke delivered his fifth straight quality start. The left-hander worked seven innings, allowing just one earned run on four hits while striking out five and walking one.

CHECKING IN ON THE FIRST-ROUNDER

Madrigal, who was selected with the fourth overall pick in last year's draft out of Oregon State University, went 1-for-4 in Wednesday's win over the Mudcats. Over his last 12 games, Madrigal is hitting .333 with three doubles, two homers and seven stolen bases. The 22-year-old is in his second year playing for the Dash. Madrigal joined the team at the end of last year, posting a .306 batting average and a .355 on-base percentage in 26 games played. Before joining the White Sox system, Madrigal was a star for the Beavers, winning Pac-12 Player of the Year as a sophomore.

AS CONSISTENT AS THEY COME

Thanks to eight hits over the Dash's recent road trip to Salem, Jameson Fisher is second on the team in OPS with an .828 mark. A former fourth-round pick out of Southeastern Louisiana University, Fisher is posting a batting line of .333/.444/.511 in 24 May games.

THE FROST IS HEATING UP

A 15th-round pick out of Gonzaga University, Frost is 10-for-20 over his last four games with three doubles, two homers and a staggering 10 run batted in.

THE ZACH ATTACK

Along with leading the team in batting average (.318), Zach Remillard is first in wRC+ (143) and OPS (.841). The 25-year-old has also posted hits in 21 out of his last 23 contests. Overall this month, Remillard is recording a .386/.484/.554 batting line over 23 games. Before being drafted in the 10th round of the 2016 MLB Draft, Remillard was an integral part of the 2016 College World Series Champion Coastal Carolina Chanticleers, leading the team with 19 homers.

STARTING TO PUT IT TOGETHER

Left-hander Cristian Castillo will make his 10th start of the season on Thursday night. The southpaw is coming off four consecutive quality starts, during which the left-hander is 3-1 with a 1.40 ERA. Castillo's last start came last Saturday against Salem, and in the outing, he allowed just two earned runs in 6.2 innings as part of a 17-3 victory for the Dash. Castillo, who pitched for the Wilmington Blue Rocks in 2017 and 2018, was traded over from the Kansas City Royals to the Chicago White Sox for cash considerations on March 21.

THE OFFENSE HAS COME TO EAT

Following their four-game trip to Salem, during which the Dash scored 37 runs, Winston-Salem's offense continued its roll on Wednesday at BB&T Ballpark, posting seven hits and nine runs. Earlier in this recent five-game stretch, Winston managed to post 19 hits in both its Saturday and Sunday games during its series at Haley Toyota Field. Thanks to this recent stretch, the Dash are now third in the circuit in average (.257), home runs (38) and runs scored (244). Meanwhile, the club leads the Carolina League in on-base percentage (.348) and ranks second in slugging percentage (.394).

DASH DOTS

Former Dash outfielder Luis Robert, who was named the Carolina League Player of the Month for April, is currently riding a six-game hitting streak with Double-A Birmingham...With the Barons, Robert is posting a .309/.363/.543 batting line.

