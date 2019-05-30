Pelicans Introduce New Palmetto State Logo

May 30, 2019 - Carolina League (CarL) - Myrtle Beach Pelicans News Release





MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - The Myrtle Beach Pelicans are excited to add a new logo to their on-field collection, Palmetto State, as well as the addition of Palmetto State Saturdays to their weekly promotional schedule for the remainder of the 2019 season.

On all Saturday games for the remainder of the 2019 campaign, with the exclusion of June 15, the Pelicans will sport specialty themed Palmetto State jerseys and hats. The design features a Pelicans spin on the South Carolina state flag emblem. Additionally, Palmetto State Saturdays, previously known as Locals Appreciation Saturdays, will now expand to allow all residents of the state of South Carolina to receive $3 off their game ticket when they show their South Carolina ID at the Anderson Brothers Bank Box Office.

"We are proud to represent this great state by wearing the brand-new Palmetto State Pelicans uniform every Saturday night," stated Pelicans' General Manager Ryan Moore. "Myrtle Beach is a home away from home for so many across South Carolina. To show our appreciation for all Palmetto State residents, we are excited to not only launch this new collection but also to expand our locals appreciation ticket offer to include everyone who calls South Carolina home."

When planning a trip to Myrtle Beach, Pelicans fans from across the state are encouraged to go online to visitmyrtlebeach.com for great hotel options. Palmetto State Saturdays are presented by Food Lion, HTC, Sparks Toyota, WMBF, The Sun News and 106.5 NASH FM. The first Palmetto State Saturday will be this coming Saturday, June 1 when the Pelicans welcome in the Potomac Nationals to TicketReturn.com Field at Pelicans Ballpark.

Palmetto State hats and jerseys and are now available for purchase online at Pelicans.MiLBstore.com or in the Pelicans Pro Shop at TicketReturn.com Field. Additional Palmetto State merchandise will be available in the coming weeks.

Saturdays will continue to feature Embrace Veterans Saturday presented by Embrace Hospice, as well as a post-game fireworks extravaganza presented by East Coast Pyrotechnics, and the Locals Dice Roll Extravaganza where one lucky fan will have a chance to win up to $25,000 courtesy of HTC and Sparks Toyota.

The 2019 season is the 21st season for the Pelicans franchise and fifth as the Class A-Advanced affiliate of the Chicago Cubs. For tickets visit MyrtleBeachPelicans.com/tickets, call (843) 918-6000, or visit the Pelicans Box Office.

