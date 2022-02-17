Heartlanders Come Back from 2 Down to Win in Shootout vs. Oilers, 4-3

February 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders won in a shootout and finished off a come-from-behind effort, 4-3, over the Tulsa Oilers Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Ryan Kuffner and Jake Smith both scored in the shootout and Dereck Baribeau blocked both Tulsa shootout shots. The Heartlanders trailed, 3-1, entering the third period, but Kaid Oliver scored twice to force overtime, his second career multi-goal game.

After Baribeau made the first save of the shootout, Kuffner stepped up to put Iowa on top. He came in from the right circle, deked the goaltender and flashed it over the stick hand of Daniel Mannella. Baribeau then made the second save to give Iowa an opportunity to win it with a goal. Smith then sped down the slot, faked a slapper between the circles, and wrapped it around the legs of Mannella to win the game for the Heartlanders.

Along with going two-for-two in the shootout, Baribeau saved 35 in the win for the Heartlanders, including four in overtime.

Yuki Miura, who was playing for the first time since Dec. 29, scored the first goal of the game at 6:01 of the first. Oliver threaded a backdoor pass through four Oilers to Miura, who sniped it over the shoulder of Mannela. It was Miura's seventh goal in 18 games with the Heartlanders. The Oliver assist gives him 26 on the season, most on the team.

The Oilers scored three goals in the second period to take a 3-1 lead.

Nineteen seconds into the final frame, the Heartlanders buried a short-handed goal to pull within one. Oliver chased down a Tulsa turnover at neutral ice, skated inside the slot and shot it low to the far post. Kuffner was given the assist to extend his point streak to 11, the longest in franchise history.

Oliver scored again to tie the game with less than six minutes to go. Miura sent a cross-ice pass from the right circle to Oliver on the left who was all alone. The rookie launched the puck through Mannella's five hole to put the biscuit in the basket.

In overtime, both teams had a power-play opportunity but neither squad could find the back of the net, sending the game to the skills competition.

Mannella saved 33 in the loss for the Oilers.

The Heartlanders are on the road Friday and Saturday at Kalamazoo (6:00 p.m. puck drops) and then return home for three straight starting next Wednesday, Feb. 23 for College Night vs. Wichita. On Friday, Feb. 25, it's DC Comics Night featuring special Batman jerseys at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne.

Tavern Blue Fore Packs are available for all home games this season, which includes four tickets, four hot dogs, four sodas, VIP Parking and discounts from Tavern Blue restaurant. Tickets for the game are also available by calling 319-569-PUCK.

Upcoming Home Games

Wednesday, February 23rd at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wichita - College Night presented by Hills Bank

Friday, February 25th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne - DC Comics Night (special Batman jerseys)

Saturday, February 26th at 7:00 p.m. vs. Fort Wayne - Paint with the Heartlanders, thanks to Brush and Barrel

Season ticket memberships, group tickets, mini-plans, flex vouchers and single-game tickets are available for the Heartlanders inaugural season by calling 319-569-GOAL and visiting iowaheartlanders.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.