Dickman's Third-Period Goal Gives Thunder 3-2 Win

WICHITA, Kan. - Jay Dickman scored the go-ahead goal for Wichita just past the midway point of the third period and Olivier Rodrigue shut down Idaho down the stretch for a 3-2 win on Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Dickman, Stefan Fournier, Peter Crinella and Alex Peters each tallied two points while Rodrigue stopped 23 shots he faced.

Shawn McBride put the Steelheads on the board first in the second period. Zach Walker fired a shot at 2:26 that missed the net during a delayed penalty. The puck came right back off the glass to the front of the net and McBride knocked it out of mid-air to make it 1-0.

Crinella tied it at 6:36 on the power play. He took a pass from Fournier near the net and slid a shot through Colton Point's five-hole that just went over the line.

At 14:18, Walker came out of the right corner along the goal line and beat Rodrigue to give Idaho a 2-1 advantage.

With 22 seconds remaining in the second, Michal Stinil beat Darren Brady up the ice and got around him near the crease. Brady poked the puck into the right corner. Stinil chased after it, fired a shot back to the front of the net, hit a skate and went in to tie it at two.

In the third, Fournier tried to wrap a backhand at the left post. The puck slid across the crease and Dickman was there to put it home at 10:12 to give the Thunder their first lead of the night.

Point was pulled twice down the stretch, but Wichita was able to hold off the pressure for the 3-2 win.

Dickman has goals in back-to-back games and three points over that stretch. He is just five points shy of 100 for his pro career. Crinella has a goal and an assist in three-straight games. He needs six points to reach 100 for his ECHL career.

Wichita begins a home-and-home series against Allen on Friday night starting at 7:05 p.m.

