Jake Flegel Selected to Receive Bellevue University Scholarship

Jake Flegel of the Wheeling Nailers

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Thursday the inaugural five recipients of scholarships through Bellevue University, the Official Higher Education Partner of the ECHL.

As part of the partnership, all ECHL players, officials, staff and employees were eligible to apply for a scholarship to start or finish a bachelor's or graduate degree program of their choice at Bellevue University.

The inaugural class of scholarship recipients includes:

Jake Flegel, Player - Wheeling Nailers (Bachelor's Degree)

Jason Franzone, Assistant Coach - Worcester Railers (Bachelor's Degree)

Frederic Letourneau, Player - Idaho Steelheads (Graduate Degree)

Brian Perkins, Director of Ticket Strategy, Data and Analytics - Toledo Walleye (Graduate Degree)

Davids Rozitis, Linesman - ECHL (Graduate Degree)

"This scholarship opportunity is one the most exciting parts of the ECHL/Bellevue University relationship, as we have a wonderful inaugural class consisting of two players, an assistant coach, a front office staff member and an on-ice official," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "It is an honor to be able to see these colleagues as they further pursue their education through this program and we look forward to watching them on their journey towards graduation."

"Bellevue University is excited to welcome these ECHL scholarship recipients," said Bellevue University President Dr. Mary Hawkins. "We have nearly 30 years of experience in online learning and we know how to support learners so they finish their goals and achieve their dreams - on and off the ice."

