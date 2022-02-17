Frederic Letourneau Recipient of ECHL's Bellevue University Scholarship

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, in conjunction with the ECHL, have announced the inaugural five recipients of scholarships through Bellevue University, the Official Higher Education Partner of the ECHL, which includes forward Frederic Letourneau as one of the recipients for a Graduate Degree.

Letourneau, 25, will be working towards his Master of Business Administration and working in private equity following the conclusion of his hockey career. The Montreal, Que. native completed his undergraduate degree while playing at Bowling Green State University, majoring in Finance in May 2020 and finishing with a 3.90 GPA. He was a three-time WCHA All-Academic Team selection and WCHA Scholar-Athlete Award recipient during his final three years from 2017-18 through 2019-20. In 2016-17, he was also named to the All-American Scholar program by the American Hockey Coaches Association for his performance as a student athlete in his freshman season.

"My education has always been really important to me," said Letourneau. "It's a huge opportunity and I was able to jump on it. I was one of two from Greenville to apply, and [Spire Hockey] President Todd Mackin helped me out through the process. It's an honor be one of the first five recipients. It's definitely something I'll be using in the future when I'm done with hockey."

As part of the partnership, all ECHL players, officials, staff and employees were eligible to apply for a scholarship to start or finish a bachelor's or graduate degree program of their choice at Bellevue University.

"This scholarship opportunity is one the most exciting parts of the ECHL/Bellevue University relationship, as we have a wonderful inaugural class consisting of two players, an assistant coach, a front office staff member and an on-ice official," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "It is an honor to be able to see these colleagues as they further pursue their education through this program and we look forward to watching them on their journey towards graduation."

The inaugural class of scholarship recipients includes:

Jake Flegel, Player - Wheeling Nailers (Bachelor's Degree)

Jason Franzone, Assistant Coach - Worcester Railers (Bachelor's Degree)

Frederic Letourneau, Player - Idaho Steelheads (Graduate Degree)

Brian Perkins, Director of Ticket Strategy, Data and Analytics - Toledo Walleye (Graduate Degree)

Davids Rozitis, Linesman - ECHL (Graduate Degree)

"Bellevue University is excited to welcome these ECHL scholarship recipients," said Bellevue University President Dr. Mary Hawkins. "We have nearly 30 years of experience in online learning and we know how to support learners so they finish their goals and achieve their dreams - on and off the ice."

