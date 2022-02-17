Hammond Returned to South Carolina

February 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - South Carolina Stingrays News Release







NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced that defenseman Tariq Hammond has returned to South Carolina after being released from his PTO with Hershey today.

Hammond, 28, is in his fourth season of professional hockey and his third with the Stingrays organization. The defender suited up in four games with the Bears after he signed his first PTO with Hershey on January 30th. The blueliner began this year on a PTO with the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, tallying an assist in four games before returning to the lowcountry on November 3rd. In 29 contests for the Stingrays this year, Hammond has recorded seven assists.

Over the past four years, the native of Calgary, AB. has appeared in 192 games, splitting time with the Silver Knights, Bears, and Binghamton Devils of the AHL, as well as the Stingrays and the ECHL's Adirondack Thunder.

The Stingrays are back in action tomorrow, February 18th as the team heads to Hertz Arena in Estero, Fla. for the first of two straight games against the Florida Everblades beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Single game tickets for all your Stingrays home games for the upcoming 2021-22 home season are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-2248.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from February 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.