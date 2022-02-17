Game Preview: Solar Bears vs. Jacksonville Icemen: February 17, 2022

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears (24-17-3-0 / .580) host the Jacksonville Icemen (27-14-2-1 / .648) for the eighth of 14 meetings this season tonight at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Tonight's game is Noche Latina, presented by Auto Justice Attorney Michael T. Gibson. The match is also a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.

WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW:

The Solar Bears lead the regular season series through seven prior meetings with a 4-3-0-0 record; Orlando became the first team to earn a win on the road in the series with a 5-2 victory on Feb. 9.

Orlando enters tonight's game with an all-time record of 23-0-0-0 on home ice against Jacksonville.

Tristin Langan was retroactively credited with an assist on Hunter Fejes' power-play goal from Orlando's 5-4 overtime win over Florida on Feb. 13; Langan now needs three more assists to pass Chris LeBlanc (82) for the most in club history.

The Solar Bears have gone 5-for-20 (25%) on the power play against the Icemen for the season.

Hunter Fejes joined the Solar Bears in late December, after Orlando had faced Jacksonville six times already. The forward missed last Wednesday's contest, and will get his first action against Jacksonville tonight. In nine career games for the Solar Bears against the Icemen, Fejes has 11 points (9g-2a).

Michael Brodzinski and Jackson Keane each lead Orlando with four assists against the Icemen.

Ara Nazarian leads the Icemen against the Solar Bears with nine points (3g-6a) in seven games. Jacksonville survived a 5-on-3 penalty kill in overtime last night to come away with a 3-2 shootout victory over Florida to earn its third consecutive win; Jacksonville has won its last four road games. François Brassard has been the goaltender of record for the Icemen over its last three games. The first-place Icemen own the largest winning streak in the ECHL this season, having won nine straight contests from Dec. 8-29.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears host the Indy Fuel for Feels Like Home Night, presented by Lennar Homes on Friday, Feb. 18 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

