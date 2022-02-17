K-Wings Falter in Fort Wayne

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (24-19-0-0) ran into a buzzsaw second period and lost to the Fort Wayne Komets (23-16-5-1) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Wednesday, 6-3.

The K-Wings looked to have just what it took to recover from falling behind 3-1, after one, when Justin Taylor (14) netted his seventh power play tally of the season at the 4:37 mark of the second.

But over a span of 3:30 seconds, starting at the 12:31 mark in the same period, Fort Wayne scored three straight goals to put the game out of reach.

Justin Taylor (15) did score again at the 16:26 mark of the second to cut the lead to 6-3, but the K-Wings were unable to score again for the rest of the game. Tyler Kobryn (7) assisted on Taylor's second goal.

The Captain now has three multi-goal games this season.

In the first, Matheson Iacopelli (7) scored at the 12:24 mark to tie the game at one. The Western Michigan product capitalized on a Komets turnover to score unassisted. Iacopelli (7) also earned the assist on Taylor's power play goal to give him two multipoint games on the season.

Trevor Gorsuch (12-12) made 22 saves in the loss. Backup goaltender Jason Palowski stopped all 13 shots he faced in relief of Gorsuch, starting after the second intermission.

Next up for the K-Wings is the Iowa Heartlanders (18-23-6-1) on 'Home Improvement Night' this Friday. It's also a $2 Friday, and fans can enjoy $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. at Wings Event Center.

On Saturday, it's 'Wizards, Wands and Wings Night.' Come witness Wings Event Center as it turns into Hogwarts, and the first 1,000 fans will receive a lightning bolt K-Wings beanie. So, even if fans can't dress up as their favorite Wizard (or Muggle), the K-Wings have them covered. There'll also be a Wizards, Wands and Wings jersey auction immediately following the conclusion to the game.

