Americans Take Final Game of Series in KC

Independence, Missouri - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), defeated the Kansas City Mavericks 5-4 on Wednesday night to take four out of five games in the series. The victory was Allen's sixth in its last ten games.

Captain and forward Chad Costello added to his ECHL scoring lead with the opening goal and an assist for the Americans, putting him at 54 on the year. He scored seven points in the series.

After trailing 2-1 midway through the second period, the Americans posted three straight goals from Eric Roy, Kris Myllari and Chad Butcher.

Americans netminder Francis Marotte posted a 32-save performance in his second game back from the American Hockey League, overcoming four of the five penalty kills during the game. It marked his fifth win of the year in the red sweater.

"It was a real gutsy team win," said Myllari. "We were short staffed, had a ton of guys step up and give everything they had to get a big road win. Marotte was great in net, we had timely goals and a great penalty kill tonight."

Newly-signed forward J.C. Campagna earned the second star of the game with his game-winner with 7:13 left in the contest, tallying his third point in two games.

Forwards Jack Combs and Spencer Asuchak each recorded two points with their assists on the night.

The Americans return to action on Friday night against the Wichita Thunder at INTRUST Bank Arena, with puck drop set for 7:05 pm.

