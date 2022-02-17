Oilers Come up Short in the Shootout in Iowa

Coralville, IA - Tulsa picks up just one point on the night, after falling in the shootout against the Heartlanders, 4-3.

The first period saw one goal hit the back of the net, courtesy of Yuki Miura who picked the far side corner from the left circle on a wrist shot at the 6:01 mark of the first period. Miura played in his first game since December 29th after missing 20 straight games with an injury.

The second period started with an Oilers power play that finished with Adam Pleskach forcing one in from down low, driving from the left post to sneak it in the far side with the puck along the ice at the 1:09 mark of the frame making it 1-1. Tulsa would take their first lead of the night late at the 18:22 mark with a short-handed goal from Eddie Matsushima, finishing off an odd-man rush to the net by shooting five-hole to make it 2-1 Oilers off the feed from Andrew Shewfelt from the right circle. Shewfelt made it 3-1 Tulsa with a goal of his own moments later at the 19:16 mark of the period by driving down the right wing and scoring top shelf, against the grain in tight.

The third period started with a short-handed goal from Kaid Oliver, just 0:19 into the final frame with a wrist shot from the left circle, beating Daniel Mannella on the glove side to cut the Oilers lead to 3-2. Oliver would grab his second goal of the night at the 14:55 mark of the final period by scoring yet again from the left circle in a similar fashion, tying the game at 3-3.

Overtime solved nothing and the shootout started with Logan Coomes coming up short with his attempt to go high, glove side on the forehand. Ryan Kuffner would score on a snap-shot far side to beat Mannella on the blocker side to give Iowa the edge early. Jack Doremus missed his chance with a quick wrist shot low, stopped by Dereck Baribeau. Jake Smith would win the game for Iowa with his shootout goal, faking a slapshot and dragging it on the forehand behind Mannella and putting it home to finish the game off. The Heartlanders picked up their first win in franchise history against the Oilers with a final of 4-3 in the shootout.

Tulsa will face the Cincinnati Cyclones on the road Friday, Feb. 18th. Puck drop is at 6:05 p.m. CT.

