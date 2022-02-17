Brian Perkins Selected to Receive Scholarship from Bellevue University

(Toledo, OH) - Brian Perkins, Toledo Walleye Director of Ticket Strategy, Data and Analytics, is one of five inaugural recipients of scholarships through Bellevue University, the Official Higher Education Partner of the ECHL.

Perkins has been with the Toledo Walleye since it started in 2009 and will pursue a graduate degree with this opportunity. "I am thrilled to be chosen to partake in this program and further my education," said Perkins. "Thank you to the ECHL and Bellevue University for this opportunity." He received his bachelor's degree in Sports Management from Bowling Green State University in 2001 and is looking forward doing homework with his two sons, Evan (14 years old) and Collin (11 years old). "That is an experience I am looking forward to and so are they. I am also thankful for my better half Rebecca's support in pursuing this endeavor."

As part of the partnership, all ECHL players, officials, staff and employees were eligible to apply for a scholarship to start or finish a bachelor's or graduate degree program of their choice at Bellevue University.

The inaugural class of scholarship recipients includes:

Jake Flegel, Player - Wheeling Nailers (Bachelor's Degree)

Jason Franzone, Assistant Coach - Worcester Railers (Bachelor's Degree)

Frederic Letourneau, Player - Idaho Steelheads (Graduate Degree)

Brian Perkins, Director of Ticket Strategy, Data and Analytics - Toledo Walleye (Graduate Degree)

Davids Rozitis, Linesman - ECHL (Graduate Degree)

"This scholarship opportunity is one the most exciting parts of the ECHL/Bellevue University relationship, as we have a wonderful inaugural class consisting of two players, an assistant coach, a front office staff member and an on-ice official," said ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin. "It is an honor to be able to see these colleagues as they further pursue their education through this program and we look forward to watching them on their journey towards graduation."

"Bellevue University is excited to welcome these ECHL scholarship recipients," said Bellevue University President Dr. Mary Hawkins. "We have nearly 30 years of experience in online learning and we know how to support learners so they finish their goals and achieve their dreams - on and off the ice."

