ECHL Transactions - February 17

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 17, 2022:

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Trois-Rivières:

Nick Mangone, F from Wheeling

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Ryan Cook, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)

Add Shawn Weller, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Peter MacArthur, F activated from reserve

Cincinnati:

Delete Lukas Craggs, F recalled by Rochester

Greenville:

Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F loaned to Tucson

Idaho:

Add Colby McAuley, F returned from loan to Hershey

Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on reserve

Indy:

Add Ryan Valentini, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)

Delete Ryan Valentini, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D recalled by Cleveland

Delete Zach Jordan, F recalled by Cleveland

Kansas City:

Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve

Delete Ryan Galt, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Delete Mathew Santos, F loaned to Laval

Norfolk:

Add Ryan Carlson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia

South Carolina:

Add Tariq Hammond, D returned from loan to Hershey

ECHL Stories from February 17, 2022

