ECHL Transactions - February 17
February 17, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, February 17, 2022:
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Trois-Rivières:
Nick Mangone, F from Wheeling
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Ryan Cook, D added to active roster (traded from Norfolk)
Add Shawn Weller, F activated from Injured Reserve
Add Peter MacArthur, F activated from reserve
Cincinnati:
Delete Lukas Craggs, F recalled by Rochester
Greenville:
Delete Anthony Rinaldi, F loaned to Tucson
Idaho:
Add Colby McAuley, F returned from loan to Hershey
Delete Evan Wardley, D placed on reserve
Indy:
Add Ryan Valentini, F added to active roster (traded from Rapid City)
Delete Ryan Valentini, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D recalled by Cleveland
Delete Zach Jordan, F recalled by Cleveland
Kansas City:
Add Noah Delmas, D activated from reserve
Delete Ryan Galt, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Delete Mathew Santos, F loaned to Laval
Norfolk:
Add Ryan Carlson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Mackenzie Dwyer, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Add Mason Millman, D assigned from Lehigh Valley by Philadelphia
South Carolina:
Add Tariq Hammond, D returned from loan to Hershey
