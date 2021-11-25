Heartlanders Bury Kansas City, 4-1

November 25, 2021

Heartlanders Bury Kansas City, 4-1







Coralville, IA - Iowa Heartlanders captain Kris Bennett scored 1:50 into the game, assisted by Yuki Miura, and the Landers never looked back, defeating the Kansas City Mavericks, 4-1, Wednesday at Xtream Arena. Bennett scored twice, with Miura earning the primary helper on both goals. On Bennett's second strike, Miura went back door to the left door step for Bennett, who slammed in his team-leading 8th of the season. Miura has four points in four games (1g).

The Heartlanders attempted 51 shots, their most ever in a game.

Ben Sokay (6:15 of 2nd) and Bryce Gervais (10:01 of 2nd) tallied in a long middle frame that resulted from growing physicality and penalties. The Heartlanders had 19 penalty minutes and the Mavericks had 49.

Sokay has goals in two straight, the first two of his career. Gervais has also found twine in back-to-back games.

Hunter Jones blocked 31 shots (1 GA) and was given the game's third star. Daniil Chechelev made 47 saves (4 GA).

