Solar Bears Edge Admirals in Thanksgiving Matchup

November 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release







ORLANDO, FL. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, dropped their Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Solar Bears, 3-1.

The matchup marked the second time in franchise history the Admirals have played on Thanksgiving Day. The other time was in 2016 when they took on the Atlanta Gladiators.

After the Admirals got off to a quick start moving the puck well in their offensive zone, Luke McInnis for Orlando ended up getting a shot past Beck Warm to make it 1-0 Solar Bears. The Admirals outshot the Solar Bears in the first period, 15-12. The only time they had more shots in a period was against Orlando on Nov. 4 at Norfolk Scope (16).

In the second period, Noah Corson was awarded a penalty shot at 2:56 of the period. He was denied by Orlando goaltender, Zach Emond. Just as the period was coming to a close, Darien Craighead notched his fifth goal of the season, with Corson and Karl El-Mir getting the assists with just 12 seconds left in the period.

Having all the momentum going into the third, the Admirals threw everything they could at Emond, but he stood tall. When at the 5:50 mark, Ian Parker backhanded a shot over the blocker or Warm to make it a 2-1 Orlando lead. Cole Moberg would add an insurance marker at 16:05 and the Solar Bears took the matchup, 3-1.

Warm made 31 saves on 34 shots, while Emond moves to 4-1 on the season and was named first star of the game with 33 saves.

The Admirals continue their four-game series with Orlando on Saturday.

