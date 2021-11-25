Americans Lose Tight Battle in Idaho

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Seattle Kraken (NHL), dropped a tight battle in Idaho on Friday night 4-2 at Idaho Central Arena.

Gavin Gould extended his point streak to six games with a goal and an assist on Friday night. He scored his fifth of the season to open the scoring at the 3:48 mark of the opening frame. He assisted on Tyler Poulsen's first of the season at 13:10 of the middle frame. Spencer Asuchak added another assist on Friday night, his 11th of the season, assisting on Gavin Gould's goal, to extend his point streak to a team-high eight games.

"We had great chances to tie the game late in the third," said Americans forward Spencer Asuchak. "We played hard. Hayden (Lavigne) made some big saves for us tonight. Especially in the third period. We will be ready for them on Friday."

The Americans won two of three games last weekend in Rapid City. Allen will get a chance to even the series at 1-1 on Friday night at 8:10 pm CST.

