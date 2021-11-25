Steelheads Soar over Americans, 4-2, in Third-Straight Sellout

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (9-6-0) lit up the middle sector for scoring in a 4-2 win over the Allen Americans (4-7-2) on Wednesday night from Idaho Central Arena in front of 5,095 fans, the fourth sellout of the season in seven games and the third-straight sellout crowd.

THE GAME'S STO--RY

While the Americans struck first early in the game, the Steelheads gained control following that tally and turned up the possession and offensive pressure while converting on their first power play of the game thanks to a deflection from forward Colton Kehler (PP, 7:49 1st) to tie the game at 1-1. The Steelheads struck twice early in the second period starting with an odd-man rush finished by forward A.J. White (1:43 2nd) followed by a give-and-go one-time shot by forward Kyle Marino (6:44 2nd) to take a 3-1 advantage. That goal stood as the difference-maker despite a late second period tally by the Americans to draw within one. Steelheads forward Zach Walker (EN, 19:04 3rd) sealed off the game in the final minute for the 4-2 win.

ICCU 3 STARS OF THE GAME

1. IDH - Kyle Marino (game-winner, assist)

2. ALN - Gavin Gould (goal, assist)

3. IDH - A.J. White (game-tying goal)

PEPSI PLAYER OF THE GAME

Kyle Marino - first two-point night of the season

STEELHEADS STANDOUTS

- Kyle Marino: Marino has been a factor since joining the Steelheads last week, now earning three points (goal, 2 assists) in three games thanks to his two-point night tonight. His goal was his third professionally.

- Matt Jurusik: Jurusik earned his second-straight win thanks to a 21-save effort in tonight's result. He has held opponents to three goals or less in five of six starts this season.

- Colton Kehler: Kehler's power play goal in the first period was his second-straight game with an opening tally and also extended his point streak to four games, now owning three goals and four points since November 13 in Rapid City.

- A.J. White: After going through a scoring drought, White now has three goals over his last four games thanks to his tally tonight. He now leads the Steelheads in goals (7) through 15 games and owns 12 points.

CATCH OF THE DAY

Tonight was the first time since November 10 that the Steelheads have allowed more than two power play opportunities for their opponents, breaking a five-game streak. However, the Steelheads have held opponents to two power plays or less now in 11 of 15 games to start the season. The Steelheads are perfect in five-straight games on the penalty kill over 10 chances and have only allowed one power play goal at home in seven games (15-for-16, 93.8%).

BECAUSE IDAHO SCORED FOUR...

All fans in attendance can pick up a free Jumbo Jack at any Jack in the Box location in the Boise area. Just show your ticket stub at the casher to redeem.

ATTENDANCE: 5,095 (4th sellout)

LOOKING AHEAD

The Steelheads continue their three-game weekend on Black (Out) Friday against the Allen Americans on Friday, Nov. 26 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Tickets are available by calling 208-331-TIXS or going to idahosteelheads.com Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & FloHockey.

