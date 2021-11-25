Rush Claims OT Win vs. Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. - Tristan Thompson scored at 2:28 of overtime to help Rapid City pull out a 2-1 win over Wichita on Wednesday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Jay Dickman scored the only goal for the Thunder. Evan Buitenhuis stopped 34 shots in the losing effort.

Wichita had plenty of chances in the first period. Lukas Parik made several key saves after Rapid City turned the puck over just inside its own blue line. He stopped Tyler Jeanson and Logan Fredericks on point-blank chances.

In the second, former Thunder forward Logan Nelson scored at 11:51 with a wrist shot from the slot to make 1-0. Just four minutes later, Dickman tied it with a wrap-around for his fourth of the season.

The two teams combined for 29 shots in the third period, but both goalies were outstanding.

In overtime, Cam Clarke was called for holding and the Rush took advantage. Thompson blasted a one-timer past Buitenhuis from the right circle to help the Rush to the victory.

Dickman and Carter Johnson extended their point-streaks to five games. Peter Crinella also added an assist.

Wichita remains at home on Friday night to host Tulsa starting at 7:05 p.m. Friday is Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Hajoca and Heartland Credit Union.

