ECHL Transactions - November 25
November 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 25, 2021:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
South Carolina:
Conor Landrigan, F
Trois-Rivières:
Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G
Danick Paquette, F
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Wichita:
Jake Theut, G from Norfolk
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Atlanta:
Add Kameron Kielly, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve
Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Add Joshua Owings, D activated from reserve
Delete Shawn Boudrias, F placed on reserve
Greenville:
Add Frank Hora, D activated from reserve
Add Tommy Besinger, F activated from reserve
Delete Ben Freeman, F placed on reserve
Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve
Iowa:
Add Cole Golka, F activated from reserve
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D loaned to Iowa (AHL)
Kalamazoo:
Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D recalled by Cleveland
Maine:
Add Devon Paliani, F activated from reserve
Add Andrew Romano, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex-Olivier Voyer, F recalled by Providence
Delete Eduards Tralmaks, F recalled by Providence
Delete Nick Master, F loaned to Lehigh Valley
Newfoundland:
Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)
Norfolk:
Add Marly Quince, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/24]
South Carolina:
Add Nicholas Blachman, F added to active roster (claimed from Florida)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Kevin Poulin, G assigned by Laval
Add Guillaume Beaudoin, D activated from reserve
Delete Terrance Amorosa, D recalled by Laval
