ECHL Transactions - November 25

November 25, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, November 25, 2021:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

South Carolina:

Conor Landrigan, F

Trois-Rivières:

Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo, G

Danick Paquette, F

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Wichita:

Jake Theut, G from Norfolk

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Atlanta:

Add Kameron Kielly, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Zach Yoder, D activated from reserve

Delete Greg Campbell, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Add Joshua Owings, D activated from reserve

Delete Shawn Boudrias, F placed on reserve

Greenville:

Add Frank Hora, D activated from reserve

Add Tommy Besinger, F activated from reserve

Delete Ben Freeman, F placed on reserve

Delete Lincoln Griffin, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

Add Cole Golka, F activated from reserve

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D loaned to Iowa (AHL)

Kalamazoo:

Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D recalled by Cleveland

Maine:

Add Devon Paliani, F activated from reserve

Add Andrew Romano, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex-Olivier Voyer, F recalled by Providence

Delete Eduards Tralmaks, F recalled by Providence

Delete Nick Master, F loaned to Lehigh Valley

Newfoundland:

Delete Ryan Chyzowski, F recalled by Toronto (AHL)

Norfolk:

Add Marly Quince, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/24]

South Carolina:

Add Nicholas Blachman, F added to active roster (claimed from Florida)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Kevin Poulin, G assigned by Laval

Add Guillaume Beaudoin, D activated from reserve

Delete Terrance Amorosa, D recalled by Laval

