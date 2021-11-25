Stingrays Claim Nico Blachman off Waivers

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, have claimed forward Nico Blachman off waivers from the Florida Everblades on Thursday.

The native of Aventura, Florida comes to Charleston after appearing in two games for the Everblades over the past two seasons. Blachman appeared in 12 games with Concordia University during the 2019-20 season, picking up one assist.

Prior to turning pro, Blachman played his junior hockey career for multiple teams across multiple leagues including the QMJHL (Saint John Sea Dogs and Rimouski Océanic), USHL (Sioux Falls Stampede and Chicago Steel), MHL (Campbellton Tigers and St. Stephens County Aces), NAHL (Bismarck Bobcats), and NOJHL (Cochrane Crunch). The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward accumulated 20 points (11 goals, nine assists) in 125 games.

In a corresponding move, the Stingrays have released forward Conor Landrigan from the roster. Landrigan was acquired on October 12th in a trade with the with the Orlando Solar Bears.

