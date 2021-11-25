Kielly Joins Gladiators' Forward Group

DULUTH, Ga. - Atlanta Gladiators President Jerry James and Head Coach Jeff Pyle announced on Thursday that forward Kameron Kielly has signed a Standard Player Contract for the 2021-22 season. The Gladiators received Kielly's ECHL rights in a trade with the Rapid City Rush in exchange for future considerations on November 17th.

Kielly has played two games with the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League this season after signing a Professional Tryout deal with the team.

Kielly, 24, spent time with the Indy Fuel and the Allen Americans in the ECHL last season. The 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward compiled 19 points (7G-12A) in 38 ECHL contests throughout the 2020-21 campaign.

The Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island native put together 127 points (45G-82A) in 90 regular season games at The University of Prince Edward Island prior to turning pro. Kielly also managed to add nine points (5G-4A) in 10 playoff games with the university. Kielly also played two collegiate seasons with current Gladiators teammate Gabe Guertler.

The forward spent four seasons with the Charlottetown Islanders in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. During his time with the team, Kielly amassed 196 points (75G-121A) in 246 games.

The Gladiators play tonight against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (5-6-0-0) at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice at 7:00 PM ET.

