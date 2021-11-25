Gladiators Welcome Swamp Rabbits to Thanksgiving Table

DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators (6-4-1-0) head into a Thanksgiving Day matchup against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (5-6-0-0) today at at Gas South Arena on the Ortho Sport & Spine Physicians Home Ice. The Glads are 5-2-1-0 at home this season. The upcoming matchup serves as the fourth of 15 matchups against the Swamp Rabbits this season. Atlanta has gone 1-2-0-0 against Greenville in the first three meetings.

Last Time Out

The Gladiators picked up a point in a 1-0 overtime loss to the Orlando Solar Bears on Tuesday night. Atlanta goaltender Tyler Parks made 26 saves on 27 shots, and Luke Boka scored the game-winning goal for the Bears.

Last Meeting

Atlanta and Greenville danced last Sunday at Bon Secours Wellness Arena in upstate South Carolina with the Swamp Rabbits claiming a 4-1 victory. Nikita Pavlychev led the way for Greenville with two goals and an assist, while Dallas Gerads also notched a goal and a helper for the hosts. Eric Neiley scored the only goal of the game for Atlanta.

Davison Doing it All

Gladiators defenseman Tim Davison leads Atlanta's blue line with nine points (3G-6A) to start the season. His point total places him in a tie for 11th in ECHL scoring among defensemen. The De Pere, Wisconsin native posted points in four straight games from Nov. 5 to Nov. 14, including a three-assist effort on Nov. 5 vs Jacksonville. Davison's previous scoring high came in the 2018-19 season when he posted 30 points (4G-26A) with the South Carolina Stingrays.

Roy Returns

ï»¿Forward Hugo Roy was reassigned from the Belleville Senators in the AHL to the Gladiators last weekend. Roy skated in four games with the B-Sens and finished his AHL stint with a +1 rating. The call-up for the forward marked the second time in his career that he had skated in the AHL. Roy previously played three games with the Milwaukee Admirals in the 2018-19 season immediately after turning pro out of Canada's Concordia University.

Neiley gets Number One

Atlanta forward Eric Neiley recorded his first goal of the season in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Greenville. Neiley only skated in four games last season with Jacksonville, but he led the Gladiators in scoring in his last full season in the 2019-20 campaign. Neiley racked up 55 points (24G-31A) in that season, and his 24 tallies ranked him second on the team behind Samuel Asselin.

WHEN: Thursday, Nov. 25 at 7:00 PM ET

WHERE: Gas South Arena - Duluth, G.A.

WHO: Atlanta Gladiators vs Greenville Swamp Rabbits

BROADCAST: All Atlanta Gladiators games are broadcast live on the Gladiators Broadcast Network. Listen to the game online at Mixlr.com, or watch the game on FloHockey.TV.

