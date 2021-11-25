Rabbits Comeback Falls Short against Gladiators

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits late-game efforts were not enough to complete the comeback as the team fell to the Atlanta Gladiators 4-3 on Thursday night at Gas South Arena.

Greenville scored just 51 seconds into the first period as Liam Pecararo picked up an Atlanta turnover and lifted it home for his third goal of the season. With time winding down in the frame, Hugo Roy scored a shorthanded goal to put Atlanta on the board at the 19:58 mark.

In the opening moments of the second, Roy would add a power play goal to his stat line before Michael Pelech added a second man-advantage tally to grow the Atlanta lead to 3-1. Beyond the midway point of the period, Atlanta's lead would grow to 4-1 with a tip-in goal from Gabe Guertler.

The Swamp Rabbits received a much-needed goal from Pecararo just 1:44 into the third to give the comeback effort life. Late in the third, in a six-on-3 power play situation with the net empty, Greenville would score a third goal, this time from Diego Cuglietta, but would not be able to find the tying goal.

Greenville will stay on the road on Friday for a 7:05 p.m. meeting with the South Carolina Stingrays at the North Charleston Coliseum.

