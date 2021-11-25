Solar Bears Win Thanksgiving Showdown with Admirals, 3-1

ORLANDO, Fla. - Ian Parker scored a power-play goal to break a 1-1 tie in the third period, and Zach Émond made 33 saves to guide the Orlando Solar Bears (8-5-1-0) to their third straight victory, a 3-1 win over the Norfolk Admirals (7-6-0-0), on Thursday afternoon at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

1st Period

ORL Goal: Luke McInnis (2) at 8:10. Assisted by Canon Pieper and Michael Brodzinski.

SHOTS: ORL 12, NOR 15

2nd Period

NOR Goal: Darien Craighead (5) at 19:48. Assisted by Noah Corson and Karl El-Mir.

SHOTS: ORL 13, NOR 13

3rd Period

ORL Goal: Ian Parker (3) [PP] at 5:50.

ORL Goal: Cole Moberg (1) at 16:05.

SHOTS: ORL 9, NOR 6

Goaltending

ORL: Zach Émond, 33-for-34

NOR: Beck Warm, 31-for-34

NOTABLES:

Orlando continued its hot start at home, improving to 5-0-0-0 to begin the year at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center.

Michael Brodzinski assisted on Luke McInnis' goal, extending his point streak to seven games (3g-7a).

Émond's 33 saves were a new season-best for him; the goaltender also stopped a penalty shot awarded to Norfolk's Noah Corson in the second period.

The Solar Bears went 1-for-2 with the power play.

NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears resume their four-game homestand with the Norfolk Admirals on Saturday, Nov. 27 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center, when the team hosts Women in Hockey Night.

