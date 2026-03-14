Hear from Sophia Wilson Who Missed the Entire 2025 Season After Being on Maternity Leave

Published on March 13, 2026 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit YouTube Video







Sophia Wilson's first NWSL season as a mom has officially begun Ã°Å¸Â«Â¶







National Women's Soccer League Stories from March 13, 2026

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