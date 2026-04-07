He Draws a Red THEN Gets One Himself?! Did Austin Deserve a PK 30 Seconds in at Inter Miami?

Published on April 7, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Toronto FC YouTube Video







Andrew Wiebe breaks down the biggest refereeing decisions from MLS Matchday 6 in this week's Instant Replay.

A chaotic clash between Toronto FC and the Colorado Rapids takes center stage, featuring multiple VAR interventions and a major turning point. Was the upgrade from yellow to red the correct call for serious foul play? We dive into the key factors-excessive force, point of contact, and player safety.







Major League Soccer Stories from April 7, 2026

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