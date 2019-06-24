Have a Blast at the Ballpark June 28 to July 3

Party like its 1776 with the Mud Hens Friday, June 28 through Wednesday, July 3. From Military Appreciation Weekend to celebrating our independence at Rock N' Blast, we will be honoring all the sacrifices that continue to be made for our country and celebrating our freedom!

The Toledo Mud Hens will become the 'Toledo Stingers' on Friday and Saturday, to celebrate the Ohio National Guard's 180th Fighter Wing during Military Appreciation Weekend. The first 1,500 fans to the ballpark for Friday's game will recieve a free 'Fighter Jet Muddy' bobblehead.

Red, white, and BREW: The new 'Beer Bat Package' is offered for every Hens home game and includes your field level game ticket and a 22oz domestic beer in a plastic Mud Hens bat.

Pack your tents and get ready for a beautiful night under the stars at the Ballpark Campout after Saturday's game. Everyone is invited to spend the night at Fifth Third Field!

Head across the street after Friday and Saturday's game for Hensville Live!, the free postgame concert series at Hensville Park. The June 28 show will feature The Ten Band - A Tribute to Pearl Jam and the June 29 show will feature The Red Carpet Crashers.

Fetch a great time and catch a game with your furry friend at Hens & Hounds. 100% of the dog ticket proceeds will benefit local animal charities!

Live the suite life with a party suite game ticket, all-you-can-eat buffet and a cash bar. The 'Party Suite Package' is only available this season for June 30, July 1 and 2.

Attention collectors, this is the sale for you! We will host the first Mystery Bobblehead Sale on Sunday, June 30. Add to your Mud Hens bobblehead collection with a Mystery Bobblehead Package.

Wish America a happy birthday at the biggest fireworks show of the season. From the dugout to the rooftop, Rock N' Blast packages offer a variety of fireworks show experiences to choose from. You'll see plenty of fireworks this weekend, but this epic show is one you won't want to miss!

NEW: Take part in the National Anthem as a flag bearer on the field. The 'Anthem Flag Package' is only available this season for Military Appreciation Weekend and Rock N Blast.

HOMESTAND HAPPENINGS: Presented by Great Clips

FRIDAY, JUNE 28 AT 7:05 P.M. VS. DURHAM BULLS - BUY TICKETS!

- GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Military Appreciation Weekend | Inflatable Theme Park | Postgame Fireworks | Hensville Live! | Rooftop DJ

- TICKET OFFERS: Beer Bat Package | Rooftop Bourbon and Brisket Tasting | Girl Scout Experience | Dugout Fireworks |

- GIVEAWAYS: Fighter Jet Muddy bobblehead to first 1,500 fans

SATURDAY, JUNE 29 AT 7:05 P.M. VS. DURHAM BULLS - BUY TICKETS!

- GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Military Appreciation Weekend | Inflatable Theme Park | Postgame Fireworks | Hensville Live! | Rooftop DJ

- TICKET OFFERS: Anthem Flag Package | Beer Bat Package | Dugout Fireworks | Ballpark Campout

SUNDAY, JUNE 30 AT 4:05 P.M. VS. DURHAM BULLS - BUY TICKETS!

- GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Hens & Hounds | Kids Run the Bases

- TICKET OFFERS: Anthem Flag Package | Mystery Bobblehead Package | Party Suite Package | All-You-Can-Eat Club Seats | Ticket + Cap Package | Beer Bat Package

MONDAY, JULY 1 AT 7:05 P.M. VS. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS - BUY TICKETS!

- TICKET OFFERS: Party Suite Package | All-You-Can-Eat Club Seats | Ticket + Cap Package | Beer Bat Package

TUESDAY, JULY 2 AT 7:05 P.M. VS. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS - BUY TICKETS!

- TICKET OFFERS: Party Suite Package | All-You-Can-Eat Club Seats | Ticket + Cap Package | Beer Bat Package

WEDNESDAY, JULY 3 AT 7:05 P.M. VS. COLUMBUS CLIPPERS - BUY TICKETS!

- GAME HIGHLIGHTS: Rock N' Blast | Hensville Live! | Rooftop DJ

- TICKET OFFERS: Rock N' Blast Rooftop Party | Rock N' Blast BBQ | Anthem Flag Package | Beer Bat Package | All-You-Can-Eat Club Seats | Dugout Fireworks Package

DINNER & DRINKS Bring your appetite for pre or postgame dining and drinks in Hensville, located on the same street as Fifth Third Field:

- Fleetwood's Tap Room: fleetwoodshensville.com | Fleetwood's Tap Room is a lively social hall in downtown Toledo's Warehouse District. We proudly pour 48 craft beers, including local flavors brewed right here in the 419.

- Holy Toledo! Tavern: holytoledohensville.com | Holy Toledo! Tavern combines Toledo's rich history and warm hospitality while providing a fun gathering place for people who live, work, play, and visit downtown. Holy Toledo! Tavern captures the local flavor of our city and offer a fresh approach to casual dining.

- Lexus Birdcage Club: birdcagebarandgrill.com | The Lexus Birdcage Club is located on the Club Level at Fifth Third Field and provides incredible views of the ballpark! You and your guests will enjoy a 'Chef's Table' dining experience, featuring a rotating menu of themed selections.

