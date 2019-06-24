Bulls Ride Long Ball to Victory

DURHAM, NC - The Durham Bulls launched three home runs and pulled away late as they defeated the Charlotte Knights 7-2 Monday night at the DBAP. Arturo Reyes (6-2) recorded the win for the Bulls, while Colton Turner (3-4) suffered the loss for the Knights.

In a day that was dominated by the long ball, Nick Solak got things started in the first inning with a two-run home run to take a 2-0 lead. Seby Zavala responded for the Knights with a solo home run in the top of the second inning to cut the deficit to one.

The top of third inning proved to be more of the same for the Knights, when Paulo Orlando hit a solo home run over the Blue Monster to tie the game at 2-2. However, the Bulls reclaimed the lead on solo home runs by Joe McCarthy in the fifth inning and Jake Cronenworth in the sixth inning to take a 4-2 advantage.

Reyes set the tone for Durham, allowing two earned runs on six hits over 5.0 innings of work, while walking two and striking out six. The bullpen bounced back from a rough loss on Sunday to stifle the Knights, with Luis Santos, Hoby Milner and Ian Gibaut combining to allow no hits and no runs while striking out seven.

The Bulls finally created some distance between the Knights in the bottom of the eighth inning. Kean Wong provided an insurance run on an RBI double to make it 5-2, and Solak later put the game out of reach on an RBI single that drove in two and gave the Bulls a 7-2 lead.

Solak led the offense with a two-hit, four-RBI performance, while Wong, Cronenworth and Brendan McKay all tallied multi-hit games.

The Bulls will complete their brief two-game series against Charlotte Tuesday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. From there, the Bulls will welcome another division rival in the Norfolk Tides for a two-game series, beginning Wednesday night.

