Sportsnet 590 the FAN in Toronto to Air Nine Bisons' Games in 2019

June 24, 2019





The Buffalo Bisons today announced that they have once again partnered with Sportsnet 590 The FAN in Toronto to bring the excitement of Bisons baseball to fans throughout Ontario. This marks the seventh consecutive season that the exclusive home of everything Toronto Blue Jays will air the live broadcast of Bisons games.

A nine-game schedule of live broadcasts on Sportsnet 590 The FAN will begin with the Herd's game at the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders on Wednesday, June 26 (7:05 p.m.).

Each broadcast will feature "The Voice of the Bisons," Pat Malacaro as well as the color commentary of Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer, Duke McGuire. The simulcast schedule will include one game in June (June 6), four games in July (July 11, 13, 25, 31) and four games in August (Aug. 14, 19, 26, 29).

Sportsnet 590 The FAN is the home of the Toronto Blue Jays and unanimous radio destination for Toronto sports fans. An official broadcaster of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Toronto Raptors, Sportsnet 590 The FAN boasts a lineup that includes Canada's most-listened to sports afternoon drive show - Prime Time Sports - and features the top sports personalities in the country.

All 2019 Bisons games will also continue to be broadcast on the flagship station of Buffalo Bisons Baseball, ESPN 1520 AM.

