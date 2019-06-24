Game Notes: Louisville Bats (28-47) at Indianapolis Indians (39-34)

Game 76, Away 40

Louisville Bats (28-47) at Indianapolis Indians (39-34)

RHP Vladimir Gutierrez (2-5, 7.60) vs. RHP Mitch Keller (5-1, 3.10)

7:05 PM | Monday, June 24, 2019 | Victory Field

LISTEN: Nick Curran & Jim Kelch, 790 KRD; iHeartRadio.com; TuneIn

MANIC MONDAY: Louisville travels to Indianapolis to finish off its lone three-city road trip of the season, with the Bats looking to finish off the trip strong after going a combined 1-5 at Gwinnett and Charlotte. Right-hander Vladimir Gutierrez takes the ball for Louisville after a rare Sunday off day, following the scheduled day-night doubleheader against the Knights on Saturday.

AGAINST INDIANAPOLIS: The Bats and Indians last met earlier in the month in a three-game series at Louisville Slugger Field from June 3-5, with Indy taking 2 of 3 to draw within one win of 400 all-time victories against Louisville. The clubs still have 10 meetings left in the 2019 season, 4 at Victory Field split between a pair of 2-game series, and 6 at Louisville Slugger Field.

LONG DIVISION: The Bats begin a stretch of 18 straight games against fellow IL West Division clubs, after going 16 straight games against out-of-division opponents since last playing Indianapolis on June 5. The 18-game stretch is the longest of its kind for Louisville since June 25-July 15 last season, when the Bats played 18 straight divisional games with the All-Star break in-between, just like this season.

AQUINO KNOWS: Right fielder Aristides Aquino hit 2 home runs in the first game of Saturday's doubleheader against Charlotte, adding another in the nightcap to become the first Louisville player with 3+ home runs in a doubleheader in Reds affiliation history (since 2000). The 25-year-old slugger has hit safely in 25 of his last 26 games, including a 22-game hit streak from May 23-June 19 that ranks second in franchise history. In the month of June, Aquino's slugging percentage (.875) & OPS (1.306) lead the league.

BURYING THE LEAD: The Bats have led in 19 of their 21 games played in the month of June, but have just 5 wins to show for it. The only games this month where Louisville has not held a lead at any point are June 2 (an 11-5 loss at Norfolk) and June 22 (an 11-4 loss in game one of a doubleheader at Charlotte). Louisville has scored first in 39 of its 75 games, owning just an 18-21 record in those games.

WELCOME, SCOOTER: The Bats welcome infielder Scooter Gennett to the roster on Major League rehab assignment, recovering from a groin strain he suffered in Spring Training. The 2018 National League All-Star will become the third rehabber to play for Louisville this season, joining infielder Alex Blandino and RHP Robert Stephenson. Gennett will make his International League debut, playing 79 games with the Pacific Coast League's Nashville Sounds, then affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers, in 2013.

BOMBS AWAY!: The Bats have had 17 individual multi-homer performances this season, easily pacing the league, with Charlotte and Columbus tied for second place with 10 multi-HR games apiece. Louisville had a total of 18 individual multi-homer efforts during the previous 7 seasons (2012-18) combined.

THREE QUARTERS: Through 75 games this season, the Bats are 2 games worse than the 2018 club at this point in the season, owning a 30-45 after June 28 last season. LOU will try to avoid tying its season-high 5 straight losses tonight, also needing to win at least 5 of their next 7 games in the month to avoid a franchise-low in the win column for June, which is currently 10 wins (1997).

