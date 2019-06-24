Bisons Game Notes - Buffalo at Pawtucket (7:05 p.m.)

June 24, 2019 | 7:05 p.m. ET | McCoy Stadium | Pawtucket, RI | Game # 75| Road Game # 37

BUFFALO BISONS (38-36, 2nd, -6.5 North) at Pawtucket Red Sox (31-43, 6th, -13.5 North)

LHP Thomas Pannone (0-0, 2.70) vs. LHP Darwinzon Hernandez (0-0, 1.80)

Radio: ESPN 1520 AM, TuneIn App, Bisons.com TV: MiLB.tv

Today's Game

This evening, the Bisons and Pawtucket Red Sox meet for the first of two games at McCoy Stadium. It is the first stop on a two-city road trip. Buffalo will be in Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Wednesday for a three-game series that features a double header on Thursday.

Yesterday's Game: BUF 8, NOR 1

Buffalo completed the four-game sweep against Norfolk on Sunday afternoon. OF Socrates Brito and 1B Jordan Patterson both hit two-run homers in the second inning but the bullpen stole the show. They once again shutdown the Tides offense and allowed just two runs in the entire series. The Bisons have now won 14 of their last 17 games.

Pawtucket Red Sox (6-4)

Buffalo is making their second trip to Pawtucket this week. The two teams will meet again at McCoy Stadium July 11-14. The PawSox will make one more trip to Sahlen Field August 23-25.

Today's Starter

LHP Thomas Pannone gets the start as Buffalo looks for a win to begin the series with the Red Sox. In his his last start, the lefty allowed only one hit while striking out eight of the 13 batters faced. He looks to get his first win this season during tonight's game.

Bo Bichette

Bo Bichette went 4-5 with three runs scored in the team's win on Sunday. The infielder, who had a three-hit game earlier this homestand, has hit 6-9 in his last two games. He stole second base in yesterday's game for his sixth swiped bag of the season, and later scored on Anthony Alford's triple.

Buddy Boshers

Since joing the Bisons, Buddy Boshers has been steller out of the bullpen. The southpaw added to that with a scorelss inning on Sunday. Boshers allowed only one hit, and striking out two, now posting a 2.20 ERA this season in 12 games (16.1 IP).

Bisons Bits

Buffalo started the month just 2-4, including being swept in a DH by Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on 6/5. Since 6/6, the team has gone 14-3 to claim sole possession of 2nd place in the IL North behind the RailRiders...The Herd is 5-1-1 in the seven series played this month, with the lone series loss coming May 31-June 2 at Rochester...The Bisons' pitching staff's 3.49 ERA is second best in the IL in June, only trailing Toledo (3.39). Overall, they are seventh in the league with a 4.87 ERA just past the halfway point of the season.

Blue Jays Update

Toronto (29-49) led the scoring in their 6-1 win over the Boston Red Sox. Marcus Stroman received the win after pitching six scoreless innings with Toronto. The Jays scored runs in the second and third before adding three more in the sixth to bring them to a 5-0 lead. The Blue Jays head to the Bronx today to play their first game of a three-game series against the New York Yankees with a 7:05 p.m. first pitch.

