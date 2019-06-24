Castillo's go-ahead two-run double gets win in Syracuse

(Syracuse, NY) - Ali Castillo hit a go-ahead two-run double in the top of the eighth inning against Tim Peterson to give the IronPigs (35-38) 4-3 lead over the Syracuse Mets (36-40). Kyle Dohy would pitch a scoreless bottom of the ninth inning to earn his first triple-A save.

Rajai Davis gave Syracuse a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning as he hit a solo home run off Cole Irvin. Austin Listi put Lehigh Valley ahead 2-1 against Anthony Kay in the top of the third inning by hitting a two-run home run.

Rene Rivera smacked an RBI double off Irvin in the bottom of the third inning to tie the game at 2-2. Irvin allowed two runs over six innings before Jose Taveras (1-0) entered the game to pitch in relief. Arismendy Alcantara homered off Taveras in the bottom of the seventh inning that reclaimed the lead for Syracuse.

Tyler Basher (2-2) took the loss as he left the game with the bases loaded and one out in the top of the eighth inning.

Lehigh Valley and Syracuse wrap up their two-game series tomorrow afternoon at NBT Bank Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

