Jack Lopez Named International League Batter of the Week

June 24, 2019 - International League (IL) - Gwinnett Stripers News Release





LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett Stripers infielder Jack Lopez has been named the International League Batter of the Week for June 17-23, the league announced Monday.

Lopez, 26, batted a league-best .619 (13-for-21) with three doubles, nine runs, and one RBI in six games during the week. He also led the IL in on-base percentage (.667) and ranked fifth in OPS (1.429) as he tallied five multi-hit efforts, including a 4-for-4 game on June 18 vs. Louisville and a 3-for-4 game on June 23 vs. Syracuse.

In 46 total games with Gwinnett this season, Lopez is batting .323 (54-for-167) with 12 doubles, five home runs, 28 runs, 27 RBIs, and three stolen bases.

Originally drafted by the Kansas City Royals in the 16th round in 2011 out of Deltona High School (Fla.), Lopez is in his first season with the Atlanta Braves organization after signing with the club as a minor league free agent this offseason. He is a career .238 hitter (676-for-2,840) with 96 doubles, 18 triples, 35 home runs, 334 runs, 252 RBIs, and 124 stolen bases in 770 games between the Royals (2012-18) and Braves (2019) minor league systems.

Lopez's first career IL Batter of the Week award makes him the fourth Stripers player to be honored by the league this season. Mike Soroka was named IL Pitcher of the Week for April 4-7, Andres Blanco was named IL Batter of the Week for April 8-14, and Austin Riley was named IL Batter of the Week for May 6-12.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from June 24, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.