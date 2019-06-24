Alexander Named International League Pitcher of the Week

The International League announced Gwinnett infielder Jack Lopez and Toledo left-hander Tyler Alexander have been named the League's Batter and Pitcher of the Week for the period covering June 17-23. Lopez is the fourth member of the Stripers to be so honored this season, following Mike Soroka (April 4-7), Andres Blanco (April 8-14), and Austin Riley (May 6-12), while

Alexander is the second member of the Mud Hens to claim a weekly award, joining Victor Reyes (June 3-9).

TYLER ALEXANDER IL PITCHER OF THE WEEK

Tyler Alexander picked up his second win of the season with a dominating performance that helped Toledo shutout Rochester on Saturday, 2-0. Alexander struck out twelve batters while giving up just two hits over 7.0 scoreless innings of work. The victory was his first in nine attempts to pick up his second victory after getting the first on May 2. The scoreless performance lowered his ERA on the season from 6.50 to 5.86.

24-year-old Tyler Alexander is in his fifth season pitching professionally. He was seleced by the Tigers in the 23rd round of the 2013 draft. He first reached the Triple-A level in 2018, going 3-6 over 17 appearances. Alexander is a native of Chicago, IL.

JACK LOPEZ IL BATTER OF THE WEEK

Over the past week, Gwinnett's Jack Lopez led the International League with 13 hits, a .619 batting average, nine runs scored, and a .667 on-base percentage. He hit safely in five of the six games he played this week, collecting multiple hits each time. The highlight was a 4-for-4 game Tuesday as Gwinnett bested Louisville 5-3. Lopez's hot hitting this week improved his batting average for the 2019 season from .281 to .323.

26-year-old Jack Lopez is in his eigth season playing professionally. He signed with the Braves this past offseason after having spent the first seven seasons of his career in the Kansas City farm system.

Lopez is a native of Rio Piedras, Puerto Rico.

