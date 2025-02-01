Hat Tricks Win Third Straight, Post Season-High 10 Goals against Venom

Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks







DANBURY - The Hat Tricks celebrated their season-high in goals scored and their first three-game win streak this season in a 10-4 win over HC Venom at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday.

Especially Gleb Bandurkin.

The 24-year-old winger turned in his first career hat trick and Danbury's first of the season. The Hat Tricks scored 10 goals for the first time since Feb. 24 of last season.

It didn't take Bandurkin long to score and push the Hat Tricks ahead for good, netting a wrist shot below the left circle to give them a 2-1 lead at 11:55 of the first period. The Moscow, Russia, native then received a cross-slot pass from Aleksandr Vasilyev and scored from his knees 42 seconds later to pad Danbury's lead at two.

A free puck in the slot laid in front of Bandurkin 1:14 into the third as he tapped it in, moving the Hat Tricks ahead 9-2.

Co-head coach Jonny Ruiz, Josh Labelle, and Chase Harwell all scored twice as Danbury potted a season-high six goals in the first period. Labelle found the back of the net at 13 minutes of the first and Ruiz extended the Hat Tricks' lead to 4-1 at 14:26.

Labelle posted five points for the second straight night, this time with three assists in his first career two-goal outing. The defenseman scored seven minutes into the first, tying the game at one.

Makar Sokolov replaced John Moriarty in the net for HC Venom in the second and Ruiz scored on his first look at 3:19. The captain's second goal of the night stretched the lead to 8-1.

Danbury netted four power play goals through the first two periods and has a combined 10 in the last two wins against HC Venom.

The Venom answered in the third with back-to-back power play goals. Clendenin Stewart and Stavros Soilis scored 1:20 apart, reducing Danbury's lead to 9-4.

But Harwell scored again with 2:49 left, tallying two goals for the first time this season and fourth in his career.

Conor McCollum made 35 saves and picked up his fourth win in his last five starts to improve to 12-9-4.

With the win, the Hat Tricks moved to 12-1-1 when scoring five or more goals this season and notched their sixth straight win on home ice.

Up next, the Hat Tricks visit HC Venom at McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Sunday for the final game of the three-game weekend series. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

