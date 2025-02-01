Colten Strikes Twice, Rockers Down Moccasins 3-2

Fraser MI - It's hard to find two more evenly matched teams than the Motor City Rockers and Monroe Moccasins.

Saturday night's contest was no different.

Rocker captain Josh Colten got the scoring started 7:27 into the first period, giving Motor City the early 1-0 lead.

The score stayed stagnant for the remainder of the opening period.

The Rockers would extend their lead when Avery Smith netted his ninth goal of the season, giving Motor City the two-goal edge, 2-0.

The Moccasins would find a way to strike back.

With just under seven minutes left in the second period, former Rocker Declan Conway found the back of the net on the powerplay, putting Monroe on the board, 2-1.

Motor City would take the lead into the third and final period, but quickly surrendered it when, again on the man advantage, Corey Cunningham evened the score at 2-2.

Both sides tightened up with the score tied, but Monroe blinked first.

After a scrum in front of the Rockers net, Kyle Heitzner took a roughing minor penalty, giving Motor City a much needed powerplay.

They would not let the opportunity go to waste.

Colten found himself on the left-wing circle, with the puck on the tape, and fired a shot into the top shelf corner, giving the Rockers the 3-2 lead.

"I was lucky to get the pass over from [Mathias] Tellstrom," Colten said. "I saw there was a little bit of an opening and said 'Hey let's just get it on net and see what happens,' luckily it went off the helmet and in."

His goal would be the final one of the night, ultimately giving the Rockers a much need 3-2 regulation win, their first since January 4 at Carolina

"The compete [level] didn't really change between the two nights," head coach Jameson Milam said. "We got a couple bounces that we needed, and [Trevor Babin] really stood on his head back there for us."

Babin recorded a season high 50 saves in the victory.

Milam hopes this momentum will carry over to a two-game series next weekend in Virginia against the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

"We are tired," Milam said. "We are banged up, but that's what it takes to win. You get yourself right, get a couple good skates in. It's one of those weekends where nothing less than six points is what we are shooting for."

Motor City drops the puck next Friday night at the Blue Ridge Bobcats at 7:30.

The Rockers return to Big Boy Arena on February 14 when the Watertown Wolves come to Fraser.

