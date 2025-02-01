Raucous Athens Crowd Fuels Rock Lobster Victory

February 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







ATHENS, GA - The Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Baton Rouge Zydeco 4-1 to a fiery crowd of 5,317 Friday night in Akins Ford Arena.

Having taken an early penalty, the Zydeco opened up the scoring on a shorthanded 2-on-1 that was finished off by Narek Aleksanyan at the 5:30 mark.

Kayson Gallant had an excellent night of stickhandling and used that to his advantage later on in the first, toe dragging a puck around a defenseman and flipping one over Breandan Colgan. Less than a minute later, Orca Wiesblatt redirected a Carter Shinkaruk shot to take the first Athens lead of the night late on in the first.

Having assisted the first two goals, Shinkaruk tallied one of his own with a laser into the roof of the net in the closing minute of the second period.

The dagger was dealt to Baton Rouge, courtesy of Michael Greco, whose long-range effort with an empty net deflected off the well-meaning glove of Zydeco defenseman Nick Ketola and into the net.

The Rock Lobsters (20-4-2, 53 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena Saturday night to take on the Baton Rouge Zydeco. It will be Stick It To Cancer Night in Akins Ford Arena; the team will wear special jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game, with proceeds going to cancer research. Fans can also participate in awareness and fundraising activities.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2025

Raucous Athens Crowd Fuels Rock Lobster Victory - Athens Rock Lobsters

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.