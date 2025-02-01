FPHL Ice Chips - Game Recaps

TOPEKA (PROWLERS) ROADRUNNERS vs TOPEKA (DASHERS) SCARECROWS

Prowlers Thump Dashers in Bloodbath

by Devin Dobek

Topeka, KS - After a low scoring affair last night, a crowd of 3,630 couldn't wait to see what was in store for the finale in Topeka. In a physical, tooth and nail battle, The Prowlers found an extra gear to pull away from the Dashers late en route to a 6-1 victory.

The final battle in Topeka. A rowdy crowd. Physical hockey. Sound fun? That's exactly what period one brought between the Port Huron Prowlers and the Dashers Hockey Club. Port came out hot once again, looking to make a statement after barely defeating the Dashers in the previous affair. They controlled the tempo through the front end of period 1, routing the Dashers in shots and doing everything they could to get under their skin after whistles. However, their aggressive effort would lead to a couple penalties, presenting the Dashers with over 3 minutes of man advantage time, including a brief stint with a 5 on 3. In the midst of all this, Trey Fischer and Austin Fetterly dropped the mitts. They had a rather brief exchange, with Fischer landing the majority of shots before Wrestlemania slamming Fetterly to the ice. The Dashers established the zone well on their power play, but couldn't find anything to show for their efforts. Moments later, Bo Zinchenko challenged Bryan Parsons to a bout. Zinchenko fed Parsons a healthy diet of rights before the two got tangled up on the wall and were separated. The first period buzzer sounded with the shots 15-11 Port Huron, and still no one on the scoreboard. The final 40 would be a fun ride for all in attendance.

Period 2 is where the scoring began, but in a lopsided manner. It took just 3:19 for a patient Reggie Millette to finish a beautiful 3 on 1 and make it 1-0 Port. On the same shift just 21 seconds later, Millette finished a 2 on 1 from Johnson and in the blink of an eye it was 2-0. The Dashers had their chance to get back in the game when Tucker Scantlebury took a 5- and 10-minute match penalty for a hit to the head. In response, Sean Goar challenged Scantlebury to fisticuffs, his fourth fight in Topeka. Neither man could get untangled, and on the way to the box Goar made a peace sign and was also assessed a game misconduct. The Dashers 5-minute man advantage was very lackluster, providing just 2 shots in the effort. As Port got back to even strength, Kenny Styles fed a perfect one timer to Ludwig Thellstrom who buried it and make the score 3-0. The Dashers were outshot 15-6 in the second 20.

Period 3 saw a flash of life for the Dashers before Port ran away with the game. Drawing an early power play, the Dashers went to work. Lucas Rothe took a slapshot that broke his stick but made it through for Blake Siewertsen to tip home for his first as a Dasher to make it 3-1. The rest of the way was all Port. Less than 3 minutes later, Kenny Styles buried a goal off a feed from Jamie Bucell and the lead was restored to 3. 6 minutes after this, Luke James scored a nasty goal over Rutherford's glove for his first of the season and it was 5-1. Justin Brausen took a late penalty that led to Tristan Simm hammering home a one timer to conclude the scoring at 6-1. The Dashers outshot the Prowlers 12-10 in period 3 but the total tally was 40-29 Port.

The "Topeka Roadrunners" finish the neutral site games with a record of 4-0. The Dashers losing streak slides to 28 games, tying the Delaware Thunder for the longest losing streak ever in professional hockey. They will travel to Danbury, Connecticut next Friday and Saturday to take on the Hat Tricks while Port Huron will host the Carolina Thunderbirds for a set next weekend.

COLUMBUS RIVER DRAGONS at BINGHAMTON BLACK BEARS

Black Bears Extend Winning Streak to 10

by Brooks Hill

Binghamton, NY - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Columbus River Dragons 5-1 on Saturday night. Josh Fletcher led the game with two goals as Binghamton extended their winning streak to 10.

Once again, the Black Bears started off hot. Dakota Bohn started the scoring at 2:01 of the first period, picking up his ninth of the season. Then special teams factored in again for Binghamton. Kyle Stephan and Dan Stone stole the puck and went 2-on-1 the other way, eventually leading to Stephan recording his fourth goal of the weekend. After 20 minutes, Binghamton led 2-0.

The River Dragons lone goal came with 1:04 into the second period, as Justin Macdonald recorded a power play strike. Columbus's goal was quickly answered by Josh Fletcher, which was initially ruled goaltender interference. The Black Bears challenged the play, and it was overturned, giving Fletcher his first of the night. Binghamton played with a two-goal lead until the final two minutes of the frame, where the Black Bears found the back of the net twice. Fletcher slapped his second of the game, and 16 seconds later CJ Stubbs got back in the goal column. After forty the Black Bears were still in control, 5-1.

Tempers started boiling, as frustration sat in for the visitors. Connor McAnanama finished the game with 29 saves, earning his 19th win of the season. Neither side was able to score in the final period, as the Black Bears outscored the River Dragons 5-1. The Binghamton win streak now sits at 10 in a row.

MISSISSIPPI SEA WOLVES at WATERTOWN WOLVES

Wolves All Over Sea Wolves

by Jeff Barrett

Watertown, NY - The Mississippi Sea Wolves made the 1420-mile trip to Watertown, NY for their first and only time this season.The two teams had met three times in Biloxi, MS. back in early January with Watertown taking 2 of the 3 games there.

The Wolves captain Trevor Lord would strike first on this night at 4:14 of the first, giving Watertown the early lead, assisted by Davide Gaeta.

Trevor Neumann added a second goal at 9:47 of the frame lifting a shot ove the Sea Wolves starter Edward Coffee making it 2-0, assisted by Bryce Derscherl and Marc Bottero.

At the 12:49 point, Chase DiBari just back of the IR, knifed a shot to the top left corner making the score 3-0 for Watertown. Trevor Neumann was credited with the assist.

Ross Bartlett would get the Sea Wolves on the board at the 15:24 slapping home a rebound past Wolves starter Anton Borodkin, assisted by Carter Eha and Don Carter Jr.

Period one ended with the 3-2 score with Watertown outshooting Mississippi 20-14.

At 5:16 into the second period Davide Gaeta would get his first of two goals in the period making the score 4-1 in favor of the Wolves. Steven Klinck and Trevor Lord would get the helpers on the goal.

Just under three minutes later, Gaeta added his second of the frame at the 8:15 mark, assisted by Trevor Grasby, extending the Watertown lead.

Ath the 12:37 mark, Dalton Anderson cut into the Watertown lead with a shorthanded goal making it 6-2, assisted by Lucas Piekarcyzk and Don Carter Jr.

The Wolves again held the shots on goal advantage at 19-3 for the period, and took the 6-2 lead to the locker room.

At 1:52 into the third Steven Klink would light the lamp making the score 7-2. Trevor Nuemann got the assist on the goal.

Chuck Costello got the visitors fired back up with a goal at the 6:31 mark assisted by Don Carter Jr. and Dalton Anderson closing the gap to 7-3.

At the 10:17 mark, Davide Gaeta picked up a hat trick and his fourth point of the night, extending Watertown's lead to 8-3, assisted by Klinck and Kyle Powell.

At 17:05, Lucas Piekarcyzk was awarded a penalty shot when he was tripped heading to the goal, and he took advantage and added another goal for the Sea Wolves making 8-4.

Chase DiBari added his second of the night at the 18:50 mark putting the Wolves back up by 5 over the Sea Wolves.

Watertown scores the 9-4 win after outshooting the Sea Wolves 56-23 for the game.

The two teams will square off again on Sunday afternoon in the Watertown Municipal Arena with the puck drop slated for 4:00 pm.

Wolves Give Inhospitable Welcome To Upstate NY, 9-4

by Jon Kliment

Watertown, NY - Mississippi made their only trip to the cold reaches of Northern New York to take on the Watertown Wolves for a two-game set. After Watertown took two of three on the Gulf Coast earlier this season the Sea Wolves were looking to keep the Wolves downward momentum going through the Empire division ranks.

Watertown came out with a bang scoring three times in the first period. 4:14 into the first period Davide Gaeta made a cross zone pass to Trevor Lord who sniped it past Ed Coffey for a 1-0 lead. It took 5:33 to pass, but the Wolves Trevor Neumann forced Coffey off the post early as he cut to the middle and deposited the puck behind him for a 2-0 lead. 3:02 later Chase DiBari came down on a 2 on 1 and decided to take it himself blasting a puck through Coffey for a 3-0 lead. Mississippi responded however as 2:35 later Ross Bartlett found the puck sitting in the slot after a couple of failed attempts and blasted it through the five hole of Borodkin to close the gap to 3-1.

Despite scoring last in the first Mississippi could not find momentum and Watertown found ways to post another three in the second period. Gaeta who played a part in the goal to kick off the game took a pass from Steven Klinck 5:16 into the period that hit his stick and found the space behind Coffey for a 4-1 lead. 2:59 later Gaeta made it a pair going forehand-backhand and behind Coffey again to make it 5-1. While on a power play 58 seconds later the Wolves Lord added his second of the night to make it 6-1. While still shorthanded Mississippi found themselves on a two on none and Lucas Piekarczyk fed Dalton Anderson cross crease to close the gap to 6-2 at 12:37 of the second period.

The third period continued to see the Wolves pile on with early goals Klinck buried a power play tally of his own to make it 7-2. Mississippi had a 5 on 3 power play and as it became a 5 on four Chuck Costello ripped a shot from the slot and beat Borodkin to make it 7-3. 3:46 later Gaeta finished his hat trick on a snipe past Coffey to make it 8-3. While on the power play Watertown coughed up a 2 on 0 and trying to make the stop Piekarczyk was tripped up and received a penalty shot. Lucas beat Borodkin and put the game back to a four-goal lead for the Wolves. 1:45 after the penalty shot DiBari found his second of the night for the 9-4 final.

Coffey stopped 47 of 56 in the loss.

The Sea Wolves return to action at 4pm tomorrow right back here from Watertown,NY. Follow along on Youtube!

BLUE RIDGE BOBCATS at CAROLINA THUNDERBIRDS

Carolina Rallies in 3rd to Beat Bobcats, 4-3

Cangelosi wires home game-winner with 9:27 left in regulation

by Brendan Reilly

Winston-Salem, NC - Following a 1-0 shutout on Friday evening against the Blue Ridge Bobcats, the Carolina Thunderbirds scored twice in the final 20 minutes to take down the Bobcats, 4-3, on Saturday evening at the Fairgrounds Arena.

In the 11th meeting this year, Carolina (23-7-3) jumped out to a fast start. Nate Keeley ripped home his ninth goal of the season just 2:03 into the 1st period. Just over five minutes later, Jiri Pestuka snapped home a shot through traffic to put Carolina ahead 2-0 just 7:14 into the 1st period.

Blue Ridge (16-12-4) found a response later in the 1st. Jakub Volf deflected home a shot from Denis Radchenko to make it a 2-1 game before Nicholas McHugh beat Mario Cavaliere high over the blocker, tying thte game at two heading into the 1st intermission. Boris Babik replaced Cavaliere with 26 seconds remaining in the 1st and Cavaliere did not return for Carolina.

In the 2nd, McHugh jammed home a rebound by the near post of Babik to give the Bobcats the lead with 7:39 left in the 2nd, but in the 3rd, trailing by a goal, Carolina rallied.

Just 90 seconds into the 3rd period, Dmitri Selyutin ripped home a shot off a turnover from the far dot, tying the game at three. Carolina continued to apply pressure, and just over the midway mark in regulation, Joe Cangelosi was left alone in the slot and Jiri Pestuka fed Cangelosi who wired home the go-ahead-goal with 9:27 left. The Thunderbirds held on across the final nine minutes to finish off the sweep of the Bobcats, 4-3.

The Thunderbirds have now won six straight games and hit the road for a four-game road swing against the Port Huron Prowlers and the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Carolina and Port Huron meet on Friday evening at McMorran Arena. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m. from Port Huron, Michigan.

BATON ROUGE ZYDECO at ATHENS ROCK LOBSTERS

Rock Lobsters Stick It To Cancer With Baton Rouge Battering

by Matteen Zibanejadrad

Athens, GA - In front of an exhilarating crowd of 5,718, the Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Baton Rouge Zydeco 6-2 on Stick It To Cancer Night in Akins Ford Arena.

The Zydeco took the lead against Athens in enemy territory for the second-consecutive night. The Rock Lobsters had difficulties dealing with a lofted pass by Shane Haggerty, which was then picked up by Elijah Wilson and scored by the 27-year-old forward at the 13:17 mark for his 17th goal of the season.

The action of the game exploded late in the second period. First, Garrett Milan used his stickhandling acumen to wheel from the right flank into the slot and unleashed a shot past Bailey Stephens. It marked the Athens leader's 50th point of his 2024-25 campaign.

The crowd was brought back to its feet less than a minute later by Kayson Gallant, whose rocket secured the Rock Lobsters their first lead of the night.

However, that advantage was short-lived, as Scott Shorrock scored short-handed and beat the buzzer with just a second left in the second period.

The hometown team came out of the tunnel onto the ice in the third period firing on all cylinders. Filip Virgili and Milan combined on a beautiful play that was finished by the Swede to retake a lead for Athens at the 1:42 mark.

It was a tremendous 20 minutes for the Steve Martinson's squad, as the team's European contingent of Virgili and Daniil Glukharyov each scored a pair of goals; this included a highlight reel notch from the Russian that needs to be seen to be believed.

The Rock Lobsters (21-4-2, 56 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena and invite the furry friends of Crustacean Nation to see the matineé finale between Athens and Baton Rouge on Pucks and Paws Day. Puck drops at 4:05 p.m. as the Rock Lobsters looks to complete the sweep of the Zydeco.

Zydeco Fall to Rock Lobsters['

by Bryan Flores

Athens, GA - After a rough 4-1 game the Zydeco will try and rebound against the Lobsters tonight in Akins Ford Arena.

The first period started off very similarly to last nights game, Elijah Wilson nets his 99th point of his FPHL career making it 1-0 Zydeco. That is actually where the score would stand after 20 minutes of play.

In the second the Zydeco would get ample chances including a 5 on 3 power play, and open net chances, but would not be able to net one home. The Rock Lobsters would take advantage because at 17:54 the Lobsters would tie the game thanks to Garrett Millan. And a minute later on the power play, Kayson Gallant would net one home getting the lead. That would have been it, but with a second left to go Scott Shorrock would tie things up at 2 a piece.

In the third period after chance after chance, and Bailey Stephens standing on his head, finally Filip Virgili would put the net to the back of the net, making it 3-2 Lobsters which would end up being the game winner. Daniil Glukharev would find the back of the net at 12:50 making it 4-2 Lobsters, and again at 12:50 making it 5-2 Lobsters. The Zydeco would continue to pile on chances, net front, and at one point the puck was super glued to the goal line where Josh Rosenzweig would make a gumby type save. After that the Lobsters would get one final goal at 13:05 making it 6-2 Lobsters.

Winning goaltender Josh Rosenzweig earns his 12th win of the season after saving 38/40 for a s% of a 0.950 improving his record to 12-3-0-1.

On the other side losing goaltender Bailey Stephens saved 36/42 for a s% of a 0.857, his record falls to 7-2-0-2.

Tomorrow night the Zydeco will finish this series against Athens before moving on to Monroe in a couple weeks.

HC VENOM at DANBURY HAT TRICKS

Hat Tricks Win Third Straight, Season-High 10 Goals Against Venom

by Wyatt Kopelman

Danbury, CT - The Hat Tricks celebrated their season-high in goals scored and their first three-game win streak this season in a 10-4 win over HC Venom at the Danbury Ice Arena on Saturday.

Especially Gleb Bandurkin.

The 24-year-old winger turned in his first career hat trick and Danbury's first of the season. The Hat Tricks scored 10 goals for the first time since Feb. 24 of last season.

It didn't take Bandurkin long to score and push the Hat Tricks ahead for good, netting a wrist shot below the left circle to give them a 2-1 lead at 11:55 of the first period. The Moscow, Russia, native then received a cross-slot pass from Aleksandr Vasilyev and scored from his knees 42 seconds later to pad Danbury's lead at two.

A free puck in the slot laid in front of Bandurkin 1:14 into the third as he tapped it in, moving the Hat Tricks ahead 9-2.

Co-head coach Jonny Ruiz, Josh Labelle, and Chase Harwell all scored twice as Danbury potted a season-high six goals in the first period. Labelle found the back of the net at 13 minutes of the first and Ruiz extended the Hat Tricks' lead to 4-1 at 14:26.

Labelle posted five points for the second straight night, this time with three assists in his first career two-goal outing. The defenseman scored seven minutes into the first, tying the game at one.

Makar Sokolov replaced John Moriarty in the net for HC Venom in the second and Ruiz scored on his first look at 3:19. The captain's second goal of the night stretched the lead to 8-1.

Danbury netted four power play goals through the first two periods and has a combined 10 in the last two wins against HC Venom.

The Venom answered in the third with back-to-back power play goals. Clendenin Stewart and Stavros Soilis scored 1:20 apart, reducing Danbury's lead to 9-4.

But Harwell scored again with 2:49 left, tallying two goals for the first time this season and fourth in his career.

Conor McCollum made 35 saves and picked up his fourth win in his last five starts to improve to 12-9-4.

With the win, the Hat Tricks moved to 12-1-1 when scoring five or more goals this season and notched their sixth straight win on home ice.

Up next, the Hat Tricks visit HC Venom at McCann Arena in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Sunday for the final game of the three-game weekend series. Puck drop is scheduled for 4:30 p.m.

MONROE MOCCASINS at MOTOR CITY ROCKERS

Colten Strikes Twice, Rockers Down Moccasins 3-2

by Brady Beedon

Fraser, MI - It's hard to find two more evenly matched teams than the Motor City Rockers and Monroe Moccasins.

Saturday night's contest was no different.

Rocker captain Josh Colten got the scoring started 7:27 into the first period, giving Motor City the early 1-0 lead.

The score stayed stagnant for the remainder of the opening period.

The Rockers would extend their lead when Avery Smith netted his ninth goal of the season, giving Motor City the two-goal edge, 2-0.

The Moccasins would find a way to strike back.

With just under seven minutes left in the second period, former Rocker Declan Conway found the back of the net on the powerplay, putting Monroe on the board, 2-1.

Motor City would take the lead into the third and final period, but quickly surrendered it when, again on the man advantage, Corey Cunningham evened the score at 2-2.

Both sides tightened up with the score tied, but Monroe blinked first.

After a scrum in front of the Rockers net, Kyle Heitzner took a roughing minor penalty, giving Motor City a much-needed powerplay.

They would not let the opportunity go to waste.

Colten found himself on the left-wing circle, with the puck on the tape, and fired a shot into the top shelf corner, giving the Rockers the 3-2 lead.

"I was lucky to get the pass over from [Mathias] Tellstrom," Colten said. "I saw there was a little bit of an opening and said 'Hey let's just get it on net and see what happens,' luckily it went off the helmet and in."

His goal would be the final one of the night, ultimately giving the Rockers a much need 3-2 regulation win, their first since January 4 at Carolina

"The compete [level] didn't really change between the two nights," head coach Jameson Milam said. "We got a couple bounces that we needed, and [Trevor Babin] really stood on his head back there for us."

Babin recorded a season high 50 saves in the victory.

Milam hopes this momentum will carry over to a two-game series next weekend in Virginia against the Blue Ridge Bobcats.

"We are tired," Milam said. "We are banged up, but that's what it takes to win. You get yourself right, get a couple good skates in. It's one of those weekends where nothing less than six points is what we are shooting for."

Motor City drops the puck next Friday night at the Blue Ridge Bobcats at 7:30.

The Rockers return to Big Boy Arena on February 14 when the Watertown Wolves come to Fraser.

