Columbus Falls to Black Bears, 5-1
February 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Columbus River Dragons News Release
BINGHAMTON, NY - Justin MacDonald scored the lone River Dragons goal on the power play as Columbus dropped a 5-1 decision to the Binghamton Black Bears on Saturday night.
MacDonald's goal at 1:04 of the second period cut the Columbus deficit to 2-1, but Binghamton rallied with three more goals in the period for the 5-1 final. Ryan Hunter and Connor Lind recorded the assists.
Matt Petizian stopped 46-of-51 shots against in taking the loss.
The River Dragons will face the Rock Lobsters in Athens on Wednesday night at 7:05 pm before coming home for games on Friday and Saturday night against the Mississippi Sea Wolves. Saturday night is Military Night! Come celebrate those who serve and our veterans. Single game seats are on sale for all remaining River Dragons home games through the Civic Center Box Office and online at TicketMaster.com.
