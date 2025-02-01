Black Bears Extend Winning Streak to 10

February 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Binghamton Black Bears News Release







BINGHAMTON - The Binghamton Black Bears defeated the Columbus River Dragons 5-1 on Saturday night. Josh Fletcher led the game with two goals as Binghamton extended their winning streak to 10.

Once again, the Black Bears started off hot. Dakota Bohn started the scoring at 2:01 of the first period, picking up his ninth of the season. Then special teams factored in again for Binghamton. Kyle Stephan and Dan Stone stole the puck and went 2-on-1 the other way, eventually leading to Stephan recording his fourth goal of the weekend. After 20 minutes, Binghamton led 2-0.

The River Dragons lone goal came with 1:04 into the second period, as Justin Macdonald recorded a power play strike. Columbus's goal was quickly answered by Josh Fletcher, which was initially ruled goaltender interference. The Black Bears challenged the play, and it was overturned, giving Fletcher his first of the night. Binghamton played with a two-goal lead until the final two minutes of the frame, where the Black Bears found the back of the net twice. Fletcher slapped his second of the game, and 16 seconds later CJ Stubbs got back in the goal column. After forty the Black Bears were still in control, 5-1.

Tempers started boiling, as frustration sat in for the visitors. Connor McAnanama finished the game with 29 saves, earning his 19th win of the season. Neither side was able to score in the final period, as the Black Bears outscored the River Dragons 5-1. The Binghamton win streak now sits at 10 in a row.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from February 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.