Athens, GA - History was made on Friday night as the Athen Rock Lobsters packed the Akins Ford Arena to capacity for the first official time ever during the team's annual 'Stick It to Cancer Night' presented by Piedmont Athens Regional. Fans from across the city turned out in droves for a night filled with hockey, hope, and heartfelt support for those affected by cancer.

The event, which aims to raise awareness and funds for cancer research, featured an electric atmosphere both on and off the ice. From the moment the doors opened, fans were greeted with special rally towels and memorialble "I Fight For" signs to fill out for those battling or have lost their lives to the disease. The Rock Lobsters, donning limited-edition cancer awareness jerseys, took to the ice to thunderous applause, inspired by a crowd that set a new benchmark for attendance.

"Tonight isn't just about hockey; it's about coming together as a community to make a difference," said Executive Vice President Scott Hull. "Seeing this arena full, knowing the purpose behind this game, is an emotional and proud moment for our organization."

The highlight of the evening came after the final horn when the Rock Lobsters held a live auction for their specialty jerseys. Fans eagerly placed bids on the one-of-a-kind jerseys, with each player's personalized gear signed and auctioned off. The auction's proceeds, along with ticket sales and other donations, will go to The Cancer Foundation in Athens. Early estimates suggest that the event raised thousands of dollars for cancer research and patient support services.

The Rock Lobsters' next home game is set for tomorrow, Sunday Feb 2nd for Pucks & Paws Day at 4pm but the echoes of this historic night will likely resonate long after the ice is resurfaced. With the success of this year's 'Stick It to Cancer Night,' the team and its partners have laid the groundwork for future sellouts and continued community engagement.

