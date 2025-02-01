Game Preview: Hat Tricks vs. HC Venom: February 1, 2025

February 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







LAST TIME OUT

Three unanswered power play goals in the first period powered the Hat Tricks past HC Venom, 7-2, on Friday. Jonny Ruiz scored two power play goals, and Josh Labelle posted a season-high five points with a goal and four assists.

Ruiz, Labelle, and Frolov all scored on the power play in the game's opening 14 minutes. Chase Harwell scored 6:04 into the second for his fifth power play goal of the season before Gleb Bandurkin, Ruiz, and Noah Robinson scored three consecutive goals to finish the game.

Dylan Hullaby recorded two assists to build his point streak (4-4-8) to five games.

The Hat Tricks allowed two power play goals to Dzianis Zaichyk in the first and Connor Craig in the second.

HEAD-TO-HEAD

The Hat Tricks and HC Venom face off in the seventh of 11 meetings this season with Danbury leading the series 5-1. In their five-goal win on Friday, the Hat Tricks scored the most in the season series since defeating the Venom, 9-3, on the road on Oct. 26.

Danbury also took down HC Venom in a 4-3 shootout decision on Jan. 4, clawing back from a 2-0 deficit in the third period. The Hat Tricks have only fallen to HC Venom once, 4-2, at home on Dec. 13.

Co-head coach and captain Jonny Ruiz (7-5-12) and Chase Harwell (5-6-11) lead the Hat Tricks in the series. Former Hat Tricks forward Dustin Jesseau has recorded five goals and seven assists in five contests, leading HC Venom. Dzianis Zaichyk holds two goals and three helpers in five games.

The two teams will finish the three-game weekend set at McCann Ice Arena in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., on Sunday.

ABOUT HC VENOM

HC Venom enters tonight's matchup in sixth place in the Empire Division with a record of 7-17-2. With 23 points on the season, it is 11 points behind Motor City for fifth place and trails Binghamton by 63 for the top spot.

The Venom have lost five straight games and nine of their last 10, most recently dropping three straight at Carolina last weekend. HC Venom has only scored seven combined goals over its past five contests, including its third shutout of the season against Carolina (5-0) on Jan. 25.

The Venom have averaged only 2.14 goals in their last seven contests, falling in six of them, and have just four points over the past 10 games.

Dustin Jesseau leads HC Venom's scoring with 20 goals and 22 assists in only 19 games played. Dzianis Zaichyk scored his first goal since Dec. 31 against Binghamton (7-2L) on Friday.

HC Venom's power play has 26 goals, tied for fifth in the FPHL. Its penalty kill, however, has allowed a league-high 47 goals and ranks second-to-last (66.7%).

John Moriarty is 5-12-1 in the net and has the third-highest goals against average (4.66) among eligible netminders.

HC Venom played its first-ever game at McCann Ice Arena on Jan. 20 against Binghamton (6-2 L).

HAT TRICKS HEADLINES

A franchise-high six power play goals in a 7-2 road win against HC Venom on Friday extended Danbury's point streak to five games (4-0-1) as it passed Watertown for third place in the Empire Division. At 13-10-6-2, the Hat Tricks have 49 points, five being Port Huron (54) for second and 37 back of Binghamton for the top spot.

With the victory, Danbury now has an 8-4 record in games decided by three or more goals and has collected points in five straight. The Hat Tricks have a chance to win three straight games for the first time this season on Saturday. They have failed three other times.

Danbury has won five straight contests on home ice and has swept two home series this season.

Winning barnburners has not been of concern for the Hat Tricks, who are 11-1-1 this season when scoring five or more goals. With three or fewer goals scored, Danbury sits at just 2-9-2-1.

The Hat Tricks have scored the third-most power play goals (32) in the FPHL and rank fourth in the league (23.5%). Danbury's penalty kill has given up the fourth-most goals (31) but is 29 for its past 34.

Chase Harwell leads the Hat Tricks in points (32) and Gleb Bandurkin has scored a team-high 14 goals. Josh Labelle paces the team in assists, with 21.

O CAPTAIN! MY CAPTAIN!

Co-head coach and forward Jonny Ruiz potted two power play goals on Friday, scoring a pair for the third time this season. The Hat Tricks' all-time leader in goals (159), points (295), and games played (228) has tallied five points (2g, 3a) over the past two games. Ruiz has eight multi-point outings in 27 games played this season.

LABELLE LENDS A BIG HAND

Defenseman Josh Labelle scored a power play goal and supplied four assists on Friday, marking a career-high five points. The 25-year-old's last multi-point outing (1g, 3a) came in a 6-5 home win over HC Venom on Jan. 3. Labelle also registered four assists for Danbury last season on Feb. 17, 2024 in Watertown (7-2W).

ROBO'S RIVETING STRETCH

Winger Noah Robinson scored Danbury's sixth power play goal on Friday, extending his point streak to five games (3-6-9). The 27-year-old has registered back-to-back two-point outings, holding six multi-point games this season, and 23 total points (8g, 15a).

HEROIC HULLABY

Recently acquired Dylan Hullaby finished with two assists in Friday's win to extend his point streak to five games (4-4-8). The 23-year-old native of Columbia, Md., has been one of Danbury's top point-getters since debuting on Jan. 17 against Motor City (6-1W) with two points in three straight outings. Hullaby also netted the game-winning goal in the Hat Tricks' first shutout win of the season (Jan. 18).

MCCLENDON PROVIDES A SPARK

Goaltender Frankie McClendon bounced back on Friday from his previous start, stopping 29 of 31 shots. The nine-year FPHL veteran won his first start since Dec. 27 versus Watertown (9-6W). McClendon moved to 3-1-1 despite falling just four saves short of tying his season-high in saves (33).

FROLOV AND BANDURKIN CONTINUE TO IMPRESS

Vadim Frolov and Gleb Bandurkin combined for two of Danbury's seven goals in Friday's win. Frolov netted a goal for the second straight contest and has four points during that span (2g, 2a) while Bandurkin stretched his point streak to three games and paces the team in goals with 14.

HAPPY ON HOME ICE

The Hat Tricks have won eight of their last 10 games played at the Danbury Ice Arena going back to Dec. 14, marking their best stretch this season. Two of those victories include a season-high nine goals against Watertown on Dec. 27 (9-6) and Jan. 25 (9-3), and accounted for Danbury's largest margin of victory (6) this season. A win on Saturday would move the Hat Tricks to 10-6-1 at home and continue their above-.500 standing started on Jan. 18 versus Motor City.

ABOUT DANBURY HAT TRICKS:

The Danbury Hat Tricks are a professional hockey team based in Danbury, CT and compete in the Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL). Since their founding in 2019, the 2023 Commissioner's Cup Champions have brought thrilling, fast-paced, and hard-hitting hockey to the Danbury Ice Arena, earning a reputation for their competitive spirit, electric atmosphere and strong community ties. The team is dedicated to providing an unforgettable game-day experience for fans of all ages while proudly representing the city of Danbury.

Off the ice, the Hat Tricks are committed to fostering connections within the local community through outreach programs with schools, businesses and charities. By developing top-tier hockey talent and growing the sport in the region, the Hat Tricks aim to bring the community together and deliver entertainment that leaves a lasting impact.

Danbury Hat Tricks single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.

To stay up to date on all things Danbury Hat Tricks hockey, go to danburyhattricks.com and follow the team on Facebook, Instagram, X, and TikTok (@DanburyHatTricks).

