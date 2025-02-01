Lobsters Stick It to Zydeco

ATHENS, GA - In front of an exhilarating crowd of 5,718, the Athens Rock Lobsters defeated the Baton Rouge Zydeco 6-2 on Stick It To Cancer Night in Akins Ford Arena.

The Zydeco took the lead against Athens in enemy territory for the second-consecutive night. The Rock Lobsters had difficulties dealing with a lofted pass by Shane Haggerty, which was then picked up by Elijah Wilson and scored by the 27-year-old forward at the 13:17 mark for his 17th goal of the season.

The action of the game exploded late in the second period. First, Garrett Milan used his stickhandling acumen to wheel from the right flank into the slot and unleashed a shot past Bailey Stephens. It marked the Athens leader's 50th point of his 2024-25 campaign.

The crowd was brought back to its feet less than a minute later by Kayson Gallant, whose rocket secured the Rock Lobsters their first lead of the night.

However, that advantage was short-lived, as Scott Shorrock scored short-handed and beat the buzzer with just a second left in the second period.

The hometown team came out of the tunnel onto the ice in the third period firing on all cylinders. Filip Virgili and Milan combined on a beautiful play that was finished by the Swede to retake a lead for Athens at the 1:42 mark.

It was a tremendous 20 minutes for the Steve Martinson's squad, as the team's European contingent of Virgili and Daniil Glukharyov each scored a pair of goals; this included a highlight reel notch from the Russian that needs to be seen to be believed.

The Rock Lobsters (21-4-2, 56 pts) return to Akins Ford Arena and invite the furry friends of Crustacean Nation to see the matineé finale between Athens and Baton Rouge on Pucks and Paws Day. Puck drops at 4:05 p.m. as the Rock Lobsters looks to complete the sweep of the Zydeco.

