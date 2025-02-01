Zydeco Face Tough Loss to Lobsters: a Rollercoaster Battle Ends 6-2 in Akins Ford Arena

February 1, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

After a rough 4-1 game the Zydeco will try and rebound against the Lobsters tonight in Akins Ford Arena.

The first period started off very similarly to last nights' game, Elijah Wilson nets his 99th point of his FPHL career making it 1-0 Zydeco. That is actually where the score would stand after 20 minutes of play.

In the second the Zydeco would get ample chances including a 5 on 3 power play, and open net chances, but would not be able to net one home. The Rock Lobsters would take advantage because at 17:54 the Lobsters would tie the game thanks to Garrett Millan. And a minute later on the power play, Kayson Gallant would net one home getting the lead. That would have been it, but with a second left to go Scott Shorrock would tie things up at 2 a piece.

In the third period after chance after chance, and Bailey Stephens standing on his head, finally Filip Virgili would put the net to the back of the net, making it 3-2 Lobsters which would end up being the game winner. Daniil Glukharev would find the back of the net at 12:50 making it 4-2 Lobsters, and again at 12:50 making it 5-2 Lobsters. The Zydeco would continue to pile on chances, net front, and at one point the puck was super glued to the goal line where Josh Rosenzweig would make a gumby type save. After that the Lobsters would get one final goal at 13:05 making it 6-2 Lobsters.

Winning goaltender Josh Rosenzweig earns his 12th win of the season after saving 38/40 for a s% of a 0.950 improving his record to 12-3-0-1.

On the other side losing goaltender Bailey Stephens saved 36/42 for a s% of a 0.857, his record falls to 7-2-0-2.

Tomorrow night the Zydeco will finish this series against Athens before moving on to Monroe in a couple weeks.

