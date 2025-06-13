Zydeco Add Senior Sales Executive Savanna Argenti

June 13, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Originally from Tampa, Florida, Savanna earned her Bachelor's degree in Global Business from Troy University and is currently pursuing her Master's in Sports Management at Carthage College in Wisconsin.

Before joining the Zydeco, Savanna worked with the ECHL's Iowa Heartlanders, FPHL's Columbus River Dragons, and Troy University's Athletic Department. Her experience includes ticket sales, sponsorship development, event coordination, and social media strategy.

"We are excited to welcome Savanna to our front office team. Her prior experience in the hockey industry will make her a valuable asset to us. We look forward to assisting her with her relocation and helping her feel at home here in Baton Rouge". stated, President Don Lewis

Savanna is passionate about connecting with fans, building strong community partnerships, and creating unforgettable game-day experiences. When she's not at the rink, you'll find her spending time with her golden retriever, Beau, reading a good book, or cheering on her hometown teams-the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

General Manager Charley Watson remarked, "Savanna will be a great addition to our organization. I look forward to her connecting with new partners to help grow Zydeco Hockey in Baton Rouge."

Season tickets are now on sales for the upcoming 2025-2026 season. Please contact Hope for more information by calling 225-515-PUCK or emailing seasontickets@brzydeco.com.







