Hartford Athletic vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights
October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic YouTube Video
Keegan Tingey and Wesley Leggett scored second-half goals to lead Loudoun United FC to a 2-0 victory against Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium that solidified Loudoun's position above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference while ending Hartford's seven-game undefeated streak.
Check out the Hartford Athletic Statistics
• Discuss this story on the United Soccer League Championship message board...
United Soccer League Championship Stories from October 5, 2024
- LouCity Clinches Players' Shield on Late Equalizer at Indy Eleven - Louisville City FC
- Memphis 901 FC Extends Home Unbeaten Streak with 1-1 Draw to Oakland Roots SC - Memphis 901 FC
- Oakland Roots Earn Point in Memphis - Oakland Roots
- Jacquesson Hat Trick Fuels Hounds Romp in Miami - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- Loudoun United Earns 2-0 Win Over Hartford Athletic - Loudoun United FC
- Battery Draw 2-2 with Detroit, Markanich Sets New Club Goalscoring Record - Charleston Battery
- El Paso Locomotive FC Hit the Road to FC Tulsa - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Match Notes (10.05.2024) - Oakland Roots SC vs Memphis FC - Oakland Roots
- Clay Holstad, Albert Dikwa Chico and Jojea Kwizera Named to USL Championship Team of the Week - Rhode Island FC
- Preview: FC Tulsa vs. El Paso Locomotive FC - FC Tulsa
- NCFC Faces off against Birmingham Legion FC - North Carolina FC
- An Outmatched Monterey Takes Three Points in Phoenix - Phoenix Rising FC
- Monterey Bay Keeps Playoff Hopes Alive with Fiery Win in Phoenix - Monterey Bay FC
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Hartford Athletic Stories
- Hartford Host Loudoun in Crucial Eastern Conference Clash on Saturday
- Hartford Athletic and Liberty Bank to Host Sixth Annual Match for a Cause Benefitting Our Piece of the Pie
- Hartford Athletic and Liberty Bank to Host Sixth Annual Match for a Cause Benefitting Our Piece of the Pie
- Hartford Athletic Match at Tampa Bay Rowdies Postponed
- Hartford Athletic Sign Emmanuel Samadia to Contract Extension