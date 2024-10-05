Hartford Athletic vs. Loudoun United FC - Game Highlights

October 5, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Keegan Tingey and Wesley Leggett scored second-half goals to lead Loudoun United FC to a 2-0 victory against Hartford Athletic at Trinity Health Stadium that solidified Loudoun's position above the playoff line in the Eastern Conference while ending Hartford's seven-game undefeated streak.

