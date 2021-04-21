Gulls Forge Tie for First with 5-1 Victory

The San Diego Gulls defeated the San Jose Barracuda 5-1 at SAP Center for their 20th victory of the season, tying for the AHL lead in wins. The Gulls are the third team in the AHL to reach the 40-point plateau and sit tied for first in the Pacific Division standings with the Henderson Silver Knights at 40 points.

Lukas Dostal stopped 39-of-40 shots for his sixth consecutive victory to set a new career best winning streak. Among rookie AHL goaltenders, Dostal ranks second in wins (11), fourth in save percentage (.917), and sixth in goals against average (3.05).

Andrew Poturalski opened the scoring with his eighth goal of the season 18 seconds into the first period, the third-fastest goal scored to start a game in Gulls history. Poturalski continues to lead the AHL in assists and points (8-24=32).

Sam Carrick returned to the lineup and collected his seventh multi-point game of the season (1-1=2) to extend his goal and point streaks into a third game (4-2=6). Carrick's 13th goal of the season ranks fifth among AHL leaders.

Alex Limoges recorded a career high three-point night (2-1=3), as well as his first career multi-goal game.

Axel Andersson scored his first career AHL goal on the power play at 13:42 of the third period. Andersson also picked up an assist for his first career multi-point game (1-1=2).

Josh Mahura stretched his assist streak into a third game (0-4=4) with a helper on Andersson's goal. Mahura has points in five of his last six games (2-5=7).

Nikolas Brouillard, Bryce Kindopp, and Jacob Perreault earned assists. Kindopp and Perreault each recorded their second career two-assist games (0-2=2).

San Diego will conclude its four-game road trip with a rematch against the San Jose Barracuda on Wednesday, Apr. 21 (6 p.m.) at SAP Center.

POSTGAME QUOTES

Sylvain Lefebvre

On scoring two early goals

The start was key for us. Especially with our captain coming back in the lineup, starting that way was great. You start with a 1-0 lead and then you get the second goal, it's always easier to play that way than playing catch-up hockey.

On the penalty kill

One thing I didn't like and one thing we've been doing lately is taking another penalty while we're killing already. We did that again tonight. I thought we did an outstanding job on the 5-on-3. Our goalie was great on the penalty kill and you need your goalie to be your best penalty killer. He was tonight. We protected the hard areas, the dangerous zones, and we blocked some shots too.

On the 5-on-3 penalty kill

It's a key part of the game. It doesn't happen very often, but you have to be ready for it. We knew what kind of play they were running and we reacted well to it. I think it's important that we watch those clips and expect what they are going to come up with.

On Lukas Dostal

He's composed. He plays with a calmness that not a lot of goaltenders have. He's got his game back the last few games and it shows. He's very confident with the puck and when he makes his saves. He also very rarely gives up second or third chances. He just grabs those rebounds and we restart with the faceoffs.

Alex Limoges

On his three-point performance

It felt pretty good. Happy we got the win for sure. Personally, I haven't got the bounces the past couple of games, but I had a good talk with the coaches and watched my shifts to see what I could do better. Tonight it just went my way.

On his first goal

Bryce (Kindopp) did a great job forechecking and winning that battle there on the boards. I knew Aggs (Andrew Agozzino) was going to drive hard and bring that D with him. I was just kind of waiting for Aggs to open up and he never did so I took the shot.

On rebounding from last game

We knew we needed a good bounce-back game and it's fun with Sammy (Carrick) back here and that extra leadership - we kind of followed his lead that he set with the first shift.

On what to expect from next game

Definitely a more physical game, a faster game. I think they're going to push back. It started to get a little chippy there at the end so I think we're ready for a fight too.

